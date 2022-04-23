What is the Wordle #308 answer for Saturday, April 23? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle was created by an American software engineer named Josh Wardle. He created the game keeping his wife, Palak Shah, in mind. She is an avid quiz player and loves to play the Crossword and Spelling Bee.

During the pandemic, the couple spent a lot of time together playing games. Wardle had previously abandoned his Wordle prototype in 2013, but he approached it with a renewed vision during quarantine. Palak took the responsibility of shortening the word list and making it more comprehensible. Wardle, on the other hand, made it so the game could only be played once a day.

The refurbished version of the game became successful on social media soon after its public release. After the game went viral, The New York Times expressed interest in purchasing it. The acquisition was completed in late January. Wordle attracts over 20k people to their site every day, even now.

The solution for Wordle #308 is the name of a popular oil

1) The word begins with the letter O

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains two vowels

4) The word ends with the letter E.

Today's answer is a common word used in the kitchen. It is often used as a topping on pizza for added flavor. The item is used to produce a healthy oil, ideal for salad dressings. Look below for the answer.

The solution for April 23 is the word "olive." According to Merriam Webster, olive is "a Mediterranean evergreen tree cultivated for its drupaceous fruit that is an important food and source of oil."

Want to play more? Try Poeltl!

Poeltl is another spin-off of Wardle's game. The name was chosen to honor San Antonio Spurs star, Jakob Poeltl. Creator Gabe Danon did not expect much from the game, and was pleasantly surprised when the game's website received 240k visitors in the last week of February.

It is very similar to Weddle, an NFL version of the word game. Players get eight attempts to guess the player of the day. The first guess has to be a blind guess, but after that the game provides clues.

It displays the player's team, conference, division, position, height, age, and jersey number over green or yellow tiles. Green indicates that a particular feature matches the answer, while yellow means that the user is close to the right answer.

The game comes with an additional feature where users can see a silhouette of the mystery player's headshot.

