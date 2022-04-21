How to play Weddle? This Wordle spinoff was named after former NFL athlete Eric Weddle 

Wordle spin-offs have penetrated almost every niche there is, now expanding to the NFL with Weddle. The popular game, named after former NFL safety Eric Weddle, was developed by two high-school students in a mundane biology class.

The creators zeroed in on the name Weddle because of its phonetic similarity to Wordle and their admiration for the NFL veteran. They said:

"We're also fans of Eric Weddle and everything he's done recently."

The NFL version joins the ranks of other major American sports-league Wordle variants. NBA fans have Poeltl (named after San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl), MLB fans have WARdle (where WAR stands for Wins Above Replacement), and NHL fans can play Gordle (in honor of Hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe).

Guide to playing the NFL-themed Weddle

Weddle @weddlegame WEDDLE ANNOUNCEMENT: We’ve heard your requests, coming this week is Weddle: Hard Mode. After completing the daily Weddle, you will have the option to try Hard Mode. Hard Mode includes all positions on both sides of the ball, as well as kickers and punters. WEDDLE ANNOUNCEMENT: We’ve heard your requests, coming this week is Weddle: Hard Mode. After completing the daily Weddle, you will have the option to try Hard Mode. Hard Mode includes all positions on both sides of the ball, as well as kickers and punters.

The creators explained in a statement that each of them takes on their own individual roles:

"One of us develops the website and handles all bugs and updates, while the other runs social media."

Inspired by the New York Times-owned Wordle, this edition follows a similar format. Players get eight chances to guess the secret NFL player in the normal mode.

The first guess is a completely blind guess. If players struggle with naming players off the top of their heads, they can pick a name from the game's handy drop-down list.

Mina Kimes

🟨🟨🟩

🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



I love this game weddlegame.com Weddle 17 Hard Mode - 3/10🟨🟨🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩I love this game Weddle 17 Hard Mode - 3/10⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨🟩⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩I love this game 😭 weddlegame.com

After entering the first guess, the game then lists the player's team, division, position, height, age, and jersey number. In keeping with Wordle's format, the correct guesses, or "matches" are marked green, while yellow indicates that the user is nearing the answer.

The rules of Weddle provide:

"In the division column, yellow represents the correct conference but not the correct division. In the height, age, and weight column, yellow represents that the correct number is within 2 (inches, years, numbers) of the player."

Weddle @weddlegame You will have 10 guesses to complete hard mode as opposed to 8. The position box will come up yellow if the player you guessed plays on the same side of the ball as the correct player. There will be over 2000 possible players so be ready for a challenge! You will have 10 guesses to complete hard mode as opposed to 8. The position box will come up yellow if the player you guessed plays on the same side of the ball as the correct player. There will be over 2000 possible players so be ready for a challenge!

Solution players will only be chosen from a pool of current fantasy players in normal mode. This would narrow the pool to players in the positions of Wide Receivers (WRs), Running Backs (RBs), Quarterbacks (QBs), and Tight Ends (TEs) only.

Weddle's creators took note of user demand for more challenging levels, and on March 31, they announced a new hard mode that would be in effect from April 1. However, players can only access the hard mode after completing their play in normal mode.

The hard mode gives players ten chances instead of the usual eight. Players can track their streaks in normal mode and hard mode separately.

Tej Seth @tejfbanalytics playing weddle every day has made me realize that i put so much focus on the really good and really bad players in the NFL when there's just so many acceptable starters that are neither good nor bad playing weddle every day has made me realize that i put so much focus on the really good and really bad players in the NFL when there's just so many acceptable starters that are neither good nor bad

In the case of hard mode, the solution player will be a current player in any position on both sides of the ball, including kickers and punters. In the position column, yellow represents the right side of the ball, defense, offense, or special teams.

In the true fashion of every version of the game, the Wordle spin-off has been a massive hit among football fanatics. They are delighted to be included in the collective worldwide Wordle cult, albeit with their own fun sports twist.

