Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto's TikTok account goes viral for his love for Ron Weasley and the Goo Goo Dolls 

Joey Votto, of the Cincinnati Reds' fame, caused quite the uproar with his grand entrance to social media on March 23, 2022. The Reds' first baseman excitedly proclaimed that he was eager to be "more social" and get to know more people via the platforms.

Baseball fans have been having a field day ever since Joey Votto unleashed his surprisingly humorous side with TikTok.

Brandishing his singing voice in Goo Goo Dolls' Name, dueting with Doja Cat in a Ron Weasley cosplay, and doing the viral "My Name is Chicky" trend all make up the kind of content Votto's followers can expect.

Joey Votto's viral TikToks earn him "social media legend" moniker

After making his debut on Instagram and TikTok, the Major League Baseball (MLB) player announced his social media entry, saying:

"For those of you watching this, I just want to share that I've decided to join social media. For a while, I've seen it from a distance but I've been too intimidated to join. I feel like I've been pressed against the wall at a dance or at the prom. And I know I love to dance but I just couldn't move my feet. I couldn't move to the center of the dance floor. And so I'm glad to join."

In another interview, Joey Votto was quoted by MLB.com as saying:

“I’ve got a silly side to me that I feel like I’d like to be playful with. I’ve thought about it, joining social media. I don’t want to be distracted. I can’t let it affect my performance. If I figure out a way to make sure there is more good than bad, I think I will enjoy it.”

Votto showcasing his baritone vocals during a duet with user Joshua Johnson (@maceahwindu) while at an appointment with his dentist.

Joey Votto hit it out of the park with his next TikTok, much like he played during the baseball season. The world may not have needed his rendition of Goo Goo Dolls' Name, but it's surely better off for it, with the video providing top-tier entertainment to many.

While the previous video set the tone for the kind of content fans could expect from Joey Votto, nothing could have prepared them for what came next.

Commenting on his content style, he said:

"I’m aware of a lot of these things and I have ideas. It’s whether or not I’m willing to take the risk on some things I have ideas for.”

Speaking of risks, he definitely took one in dueting with Doja Cat's Harry Potter-themed TikTok. Ever committed to the role, Joey Votto immersed himself in the wizarding world in a Ron Weasley cosplay, busting it down in tandem with the pop singer.

While most were in stitches from Votto's niche humor, the somewhat provocative dance rubbed a few baseball purists the wrong way, with them finding it "cringe" rather than amusing. Unfortunately, the unprecedented backlash eventually pushed Votto to take down the video.

Joey Votto is quite determined not to let his leisure time become a distraction or get in the way of his career, saying:

“I think if it’s any sort of distraction, anything that takes away even one iota of energy away from work and performance, I would be really unhappy with it. I have to figure out how it feeds my energy and how it’s joyful as opposed to a distraction. That’s the equation I need to figure out.”

It seems like the Reds' player has struck the right balance, and some internet trolls aside, his social media journey seems to be the perfect outlet for his boisterous off-field personality.

