Cracker Jack introduces 'Cracker Jill' to celebrate women in sports with Normani's rendition of 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game'

Baseball's most iconic snack, Cracker Jack, is revamping its outlook with Cracker Jill. This latest addition to the brand's repertoire comes after 125 years, celebrating the women who break down barriers in sports.

Frito-Lay, Cracker Jack's parent company, commissioned two eminent Black female artists for the product launch — singer Normani and artist Monica Ahanonu. Normani reimagined the sport's classic unofficial anthem Take Me Out to the Ball Game to put a new spin on it.

Cracker Jack's newest mascot joins Sailor Jack's ranks

Cracker Jill is designed to tap into the brand's "rich history with America's favorite pastime." The new crunchy, caramel-coated peanut and popcorn snack was brought to life with Ahanonu's illustrations representing five of the most represented ethnicities in the US. The artist's expertise in color theory was integral to the design of strong, determined, colorful, and vibrant Jills.

The special-edition bags will launch just in time for the 2022 baseball season and will be available for sale in professional ballparks across the country. Patrons who donate $5 or more to the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF) will receive a bag of Cracker Jill.

In tandem, Cracker Jack will also donate $200,000 to the foundation "to help girls and women across the country reach their potential in sports and life."

Tina Mahal, Vice President of Marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said in a press statement:

“We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress.”

She added:

“Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed. We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks.”

Danette Leighton, WSF CEO, commented on the partnership, saying:

"Our Foundation is an ally, advocate and catalyst to help unlock the possibilities in every girl and woman through the power of sport. Representation matters - it encourages and inspires the next generation. It's wonderful to see Cracker Jill come to life, emphasizing the power that representation can have by celebrating women who've broken barriers."

The Cracker Jill campaign is proudly fueled by powerful female, non-binary, and other underrepresented voices, at the helm of which is the award-winning musician, Normani. Her lyrical rewrite of the seventh-inning stretch song celebrates the "tenacity and grit of women and girls in sports."

Norami was overjoyed to be a representative of Cracker Jack's groundbreaking campaign to celebrate women in sports, especially as a Black woman. She said:

"As a young girl, I remember being inspired by athletes and artists who looked like me. They made me believe that I could also achieve greatness as I watched them break barriers for women."

She added:

"I'm proud to be part of a campaign entrenched in inclusivity and empowerment because it's vital for young girls to see themselves represented and join in on the celebration of the achievements made by the women before them."

Though Cracker Jill's launch marks the opening of the annual baseball season, it will be joining Cracker Jack's permanent roster, alongside Sailor Jack.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan