Are Flamin' Hot Cheetos being discontinued? Rumours debunked as shortage claims run amok  

Rumours of popular snack Flamin Hot Cheetos being discontinued have found their way on Twitter. The chips are one of the most well-liked Frito-Lay’s flavours. Other Cheetos options include baked, puffs, crunchy, cheddar jalapeño and mac n’ cheese.

At the time of writing this article, no reports of Flamin Hot Cheetos being discontinued were available online.

However, the production of XXTRA Flamin Hot Cheetos stopped last year. In April 2020, the company had tweeted that they had “simplified” their production “to best meet the current overall demand.”

Frito-Lay @Fritolay @_cheyenneleee We have simplified our production to best meet the current overall demand. Because of this, we have temporarily paused the production of Cheetos Crunchy XXTRA Flamin' Hot. We know that’s disappointing, but rest assured, our plans are to start back production as soon as possible! @_cheyenneleee We have simplified our production to best meet the current overall demand. Because of this, we have temporarily paused the production of Cheetos Crunchy XXTRA Flamin' Hot. We know that’s disappointing, but rest assured, our plans are to start back production as soon as possible!

How did the rumours of the discontinuation of Flamin Hot Cheetos begin?

In September this year, a Reddit user from Sacramento had posted a thread asking whether anyone could find a specific Flamin Hot Cheetos flavour that had strangely “vanished.”

Another user had commented that there must be a chips shortage due to a “supply and labour issue.”

Following the strange chips disappearance, a Twitter account on November 29 this year posted more about the chips shortage. The user @saycheeseDGTL had stated:

"Theres a Hot Cheetos Shortage in the U.S right now. This shortage is mainly because of increased demand and tightening supply. Some stores are putting limitations on how many you can buy.”

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Theres a Hot Cheetos Shortage in the U.S right now. This shortage is mainly because of increased demand and tightening supply. Some stores are putting limitations on how many you can buy. Theres a Hot Cheetos Shortage in the U.S right now. This shortage is mainly because of increased demand and tightening supply. Some stores are putting limitations on how many you can buy. https://t.co/6TST7EbVAG

This sent netizens into a spiral as they concluded that the popular snack would cease to sell.

A few comments on the same read:

“Flamin Hot Cheetos MIGHT be getting discontinued and I’m over this year.”

“The fact they discontinuing flamin hot Cheetos doesn’t sit well with me.”

“Excuse me are they really getting rid of flamin hot Cheetos????”

Another tweet read:

“Excuse me @Fritolay, are Flamin’ Hot Cheetos being discontinued!?!? I don’t mean to be dramatic, but I will quite literally never buy a Frito-Lay product again if that’s true.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Although there is no reason for Frito-Lay going through a chips shortage, netizens continue to seem suspicious about the same.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar