"How could you do this to me?": Markiplier "calls out" Takis over Ninja and Charli D'Amelio sponsorships, as he goes on a snack binge in a hilarious video

On June 19th, Markiplier posted a YouTube video in response to the popular snack brand Takis for sponsoring many other creators instead of him. This follows days after Markiplier's trolling Twitter rant after finding out Ninja got sponsored by them as well.

31-year-old Mark Fischbach, more commonly known as Markiplier, is an American YouTuber best known for his gaming videos. He has garnered almost 30 million subscribers and is a YouTube veteran with videos dating back to 2012.

Markiplier also co-owned the YouTube channel Unus Annus, along with YouTuber CrankGamePlays, where the two played games and answered questions from fans in "mail time" videos. They kept the channel active for a year as Markiplier and Ethan Nestor-Darling officially shut down Unus Annus on November 14th, 2020.

Markiplier calls out Takis

In his latest YouTube video titled, "Takis is Dead to Me", Markiplier jokingly shaded the popular snack brand Takis for sponsoring people such as Ninja and Charli D'Amelio over himself.

The video detailed an emotional Markiplier crying over Takis, dramatically trolling, telling his fans he needed to "move on" from trying to get the latter to sponsor him.

"It's time to move on, I can't dwell on things that clearly won't happen"

Markiplier then trolled Takis, claiming he couldn't even stand to look at the chip bag, comparing it to everyone's least favorite vegetable.

"I can't even look at you. No, I can't even look at you. You are now dead to me! You are on the same list as...corn. "

He then officially announced the "new sponsorship of the Markiplier corporation," aka his new favorite chip brand, Doritos Dinamita, which closely resembles Takis.

Afterward, the YouTube veteran went on a snack binge.

"I always thought that Doritos Dinamita were far superior to Takis in every single way."

Markiplier then ended the video by throwing shade at Takis for not sponsoring him.

"I don't think they'll listen, they don't even have to pay me in money. Is that so much to ask? I'm not gonna crawl back...I would totally come crawling back."

Also read: Video showing Sienna Mae allegedly kissing and groping "unconscious" Jack Wright sparks fury, Twitter slams her for "lying"

Fans "feel sorry" for Markiplier

Fans took to Twitter to comment after watching Markiplier's video, saying they felt "sorry" for the YouTuber, who was merely being sarcastic.

Many even jokingly called it "the worst break up of the year," referring to the many times Markiplier has expressed he "loved" Takis.

guys… war has begun — maliah :) (@maliahhhh) June 20, 2021

i am so sorry mark :,( — ky 🧸 (@1800VESSEL) June 20, 2021

I’m literally watching it rn 😂 — Weirdness (@NotWeirdness) June 20, 2021

Oop — venus ig (@bakedvenus) June 20, 2021

IF YOU ATE THE CHIPS YOUD GET THE SPONSOR MARK — cypress/cj🏳️‍🌈 (@shibegameplays) June 20, 2021

That video was so sad 😞 — Lazy to come up with a name (@wonkasanime) June 20, 2021

Also read: Austin McBroom, accused by Tana Mongeau of cheating on his wife, calls Tana a "clout chaser"

Ugh, so sad. You're better off — 🌸Terrabyte🌻 (@Terrabytegames) June 20, 2021

takis after this video will send you this pic.twitter.com/VMWchMJPaL — murdoc (@blankqameplays) June 20, 2021

Takis has not reached out to Markiplier publicly as of yet. However, his fans are adamant and tweeting at the chip brand to get the YouTuber a long overdue sponsorship.

Also read: "So embarrassing": DJ Khaled trolled over "awkward" performance at YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen