"DM me you cowards": Markiplier "enraged" over Takis sponsoring Ninja over him

On June 15th, Markiplier took to Twitter to express his frustration over Takis sponsoring Ninja over him.

31-year-old Mark Fischbach, more commonly known as Markiplier, is an American YouTuber best known for his gaming videos. He has garnered almost 30 million subscribers and is a YouTube veteran with videos dating back to 2012.

Markiplier also co-owned the YouTube channel, Unus Annus, along with YouTuber CrankGamePlays where the two played games and answered questions. Giving the channel only one year, Markiplier and Ethan Nestor-Darling shut down Unus Annus on November 14th, 2020.

Markiplier calls out Takis

As many of his loyal fans know, Markiplier loves to indulge in Takis, spicy rolled corn tortilla chips with a multitude of flavors.

With a number of videos of him eating Takis, Markiplier found it irritating to find Ninja, instead of him, being sponsored by his favorite chip brand.

Markiplier has made a video of himself eating "every" flavor of Takis on his YouTube channel, as well as enjoying them on the YouTube channel "Unus Annus" during a video.

Markiplier took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to express his anger. Though it was obviously sarcasm, fans supported his argument.

ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME???? pic.twitter.com/YCIUrkVNaQ — Mark (@markiplier) June 15, 2021

The 31-year-old then prompted Takis to DM him, implying he wanted to be sponsored along with Ninja.

DM me you cowards @TakisUSA — Mark (@markiplier) June 15, 2021

Fans egg on Markiplier

Fans of Markiplier cheered him on in the comments, prompting him to "go off" at Takis.

Some even directly tagged Takis, telling them to Sponsor Markiplier.

Fans are hoping for a future sponsorship between Markiplier and Takis, considering he is an avid fan of the brand.

Markiplier has yet to update his fans on the situation, and whether Takis DMed him or not.

