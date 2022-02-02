Why Ron Weasley won't be in Hogwarts Legacy

Ronald Bilius Weasley, aka Ron Weasley, is one of the most iconic characters of the Harry Potter series. However, his appearance in Hogwarts Legacy is extremely unlikely.

While the Wizarding World has had a few video game interpretations, be it movie tie-in or Lego interpretations, Hogwarts Legacy will be the first proper AAA interpretation of the franchise in video game entertainment. While the game has only shown a single reveal trailer, a few key details can easily help to interpret which iconic characters might or might not make an appearance.

Let’s take a closer look at the premise and setting of Hogwarts Legacy and discuss why Ron Weasley might not make an appearance in the game.

Ron Weasley may not make an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy

To put it simply, Ron Weasly and the story of Hogwarts Legacy are in different times of the Wizarding World history, and as such, it is highly unlikely that Ron will make an appearance unless time-turners are involved.

Developed by Avalanche Software and published under the Portkey Games banner, the game takes players back to the iconic school as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

At the start of the game, players will choose their houses and partake in various activities, starting from attending classes and expanding to learning to cast various magical spells, brew potions, tame magical beasts, and master other combat abilities.

The open-world game will expand beyond the iconic school grounds to include the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village. In short, the game will let players live out the fantasy of being a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

However, aside from the story setup and the gameplay mechanics, another key detail that the developers have revealed is its time period. It will be the late 1800s, a far cry from the escapades in the Harry Potter septology, which follows Harry along with Ron and Hermione Granger.

Ron Weasley was born in 1980, and fans met him for the first time in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone when he first attended Hogwarts. From then until the battle of Hogwarts, the final stage of the Second Wizarding War, Ron’s journey followed in the book series. In the eulogy of Deathly Hallows, Ron is revealed to be managing the Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes alongside his brother George after retiring as an Auror.

As such, unless there is another time-turner involved, it is highly unlikely for Ron Weasley to make an appearance about 100 years ago in Hogwarts Legacy.

