Hogwarts Legacy is reportedly set for a September launch, with trailer on skills and abilities dropping next month

Hogwarts Legacy, the RPG title set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, might be aiming for a September release date, with the following trailer featuring skills and abilities dropping as soon as next month.

While there have been a couple of movie tie-in games and Lego iterations, Hogwarts Legacy is the first proper debut of the Wizarding World into the realm of video games.

Fans of the worldwide sensation fantasy series Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts are pretty eager and excited about the upcoming title and live out their fantasy at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy.

Hogwarts Legacy was first leaked back in 2018 as an in-development RPG set in the world of Harry Potter. Since then, the hype regarding the title has been immense.

The game was officially revealed during the PlayStation 5 showcase in 2020, with a 2021 release window. However, due to the ongoing pandemic affecting development, the title was delayed to 2022.

Since the announcement of the trailer back in 2020, there hasn’t been any new official reveals regarding the title. However, the game still became the most viewed game of 2021 on YouTube.

While the title was recently speculated to be delayed until 2023, Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar debunked the speculation by reiterating that Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham knight are still on track to be released in 2022.

According to insider AccountNGT over on Twitter, the title is set for a possible September 2022 release date. A trailer featuring skills and abilities will be released at the next PlayStation event in February or March.

AccountNGT @accngt On Hogwarts Legacy because some people have asked about that, expect a September release, next trailer based on skills / abilities in February / March (PlayStation event in any case) On Hogwarts Legacy because some people have asked about that, expect a September release, next trailer based on skills / abilities in February / March (PlayStation event in any case)

While many fans expect an April release date to coincide with the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third chapter of the Fantastic Beasts pentalogy, considering the lack of marketing or trailer regarding the title, a late 2022 release date like September seems realistic.

All in all, one thing is for sure, fans cannot wait to return to Hogwarts and learn magic.

