How did the "My name is Chicky" audio go viral on TikTok? Everything to know about the trending song 

TikTok wouldn't be TikTok without its signature "sounds" or "audios," enabling even the most bizarre of songs to become viral hits. Whether you love the song or hate it, one thing's for sure - you can't get it out of your head.

Netizens have had a similar reaction to the "My name is Chicky" audio that has been impossible to escape these past few days. The viral audio seems to be dominating everybody's For You Pages.

Why is the "My name is Chicky" audio going viral on TikTok?

TikToks using the "My name is Chicky" audio usually feature a group of four friends taking turns to introduce themselves as the four characters in the song - Chicky, Cha-Cha, Boom-Boom and Lya-Lya. For indiscernable reasons, the persona of Lya-Lya has come to be widely hated by most.

Each of these characters' introductions are accompanied by dedicated choreography against a bubblegum-pop song in the background. This choreography tends to vary with each rendition of the trend, making it all the more entertaining for viewers.

The audio started making the rounds on the short-video platform sometime last week and as of this writing, has 530.6k videos under it, with the number increasing by the minute.

The vast majority of users participating in the trend are acquiring massive numbers from their videos with ease. It's gotten to the point where simply partaking in the trend is almost a guarantee of going viral.

The trend has witnessed participation from a number of big names, including K-pop boy groups TO1 and GHOST9. Popular TikTokers @uchiyamasan, @cost_n_mayor, @ox_zung, Victoria Miranda, YOLO HOUSE, Sia Jiwoo, and others also partook in the trend.

A number of their videos amassed over 40 million views and upwards of 2.5-4.5 million likes. However, the most-liked video in the "My name is Chicky" trend is by user @aquajock_h2bro, which has garnered 41.4 million views and 7.8 million likes in just four days.

Origins of the "My name is Chicky" song

If you hadn't already guessed by listening to the song itself, the "My name is Chicky" audio comes from a children's song. Titled My Name is, the viral song is by a Russian band called D Billions, who are known for their popular children's songs.

My Name is was released in November 2020 and has raked in 700 million views on D Billions' YouTube channel. The Russian band has an impressive 16.8 million subscribers, with a significant number of their videos regularly generating over 100 million views.

My Name is isn't even D Billions' most viewed video; it's only the fifth-most popular one. Shake, shake your body! Clap, Clap, Cha Cha Cha! leads the list with 2.2 billion views.

The band themselves hopped onto the TikTok trend, with their video also accumulating 37.3 million views and 3.1 million likes.

The viral song has received mixed feedback from netizens, with some being obsessed with it while others can't stand it.

RJM @just_raachel I don’t know why but every time I see that My Name Is Chicky trend on TikTok I HAVE to watch them all the way through.. 10/10 quality entertainment I don’t know why but every time I see that My Name Is Chicky trend on TikTok I HAVE to watch them all the way through.. 10/10 quality entertainment

kenzieeee?? @kenzie_ousley I’m ngl any video with that “my name is chicky “ sound is gonna get my like on TikTok EVERY TIME I’m ngl any video with that “my name is chicky “ sound is gonna get my like on TikTok EVERY TIME

l a l a ❥ @citlallivallej0 that tiktok “my name is chicky” song should not be playing in my head 24/7 as much as it is rn that tiktok “my name is chicky” song should not be playing in my head 24/7 as much as it is rn 😩

Sami @samanthaporres I don’t there’s been a more annoying tiktok trend than that “my name is chicky” shit I don’t there’s been a more annoying tiktok trend than that “my name is chicky” shit

Ashly Colicchio @colicchio08 The “my name is Chicky” TikTok trend is my least favorite of all time. The “my name is Chicky” TikTok trend is my least favorite of all time.

del ! HARRYS HOUSE 🏡 @IhhIuvbot that “my name is chicky” song on tiktok is actually the most irritating thing ever for no reason that “my name is chicky” song on tiktok is actually the most irritating thing ever for no reason

yaz lucia @yazlucia69 my name is chicky videos on tiktok entertain me for a solid minute everytime my name is chicky videos on tiktok entertain me for a solid minute everytime

alex @bnwhishaw obsessed w the 'my name is chicky-' tiktok thingy. makes me feel like a toddler watching tv with the way it keeps my attention obsessed w the 'my name is chicky-' tiktok thingy. makes me feel like a toddler watching tv with the way it keeps my attention

Despite the mixed reactions, it's inevitable that the song's virality will continue to push it to users' For You Pages for the foreseeable future.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the "My name is Chicky" trend? Yes No 0 votes so far