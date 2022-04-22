What is the Wordle #307 answer for Friday, April 22? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is an interesting game that requires the player to guess a five-letter word based on the hints provided. After going viral towards the end of 2021, the game dominated everyone's social media feeds for a while, with people sharing their Wordle scores and gameplay every day without fail.

Over time, the craze for the game has undergone a slow decline but it still attracts around 20,000 people daily. Currently housed on The New York Times website after its acquisition in late January, the game is still free to play and is limited to one word a day.

The game was created by Josh Wardle, an American software engineer, and he perfected it with the help of his wife, Palak Shah, during the pandemic. While Shah filtered and narrowed the word list, Wardle added a few technical features like restricting the game to one word a day.

Wardle made the game public in October 2021, and it became a social media sensation soon after.

Solution for Wordle #307 rhymes with the word "slant"

1) The word begins with the letter P

2) The word contains only one vowel

3) The word contains the letter L

4) The word ends with the letter T.

Today's answer is a common word. It is something green that rhymes with the word "slant." The solution is given below.

The solution for April 22 is the word "plant." The common meanings of the word are:

1) A young tree, vine, shrub, or herb planted or suitable for planting.

2) The act of putting or setting something in the ground for growth.

3) A factory or workshop for the manufacture of a particular product.

Weddle the latest Wordle spin-off

The popularity of Wordle has given birth to numerous copies and spin-offs. The latest to have caught social media's eye is Weddle. The NFL version of the game is named after former NFL safety, Eric Weddle.

This version gives players eight chances to solve the quiz in normal mode. Users will have to guess NFL player names depending on the clues they get.

Players have to start the game with a random guess, after which the game will provide them with clues. The clues include the player's team, division, position, height, age, and jersey number.

Green signifies a match, while yellow indicates that the user is close to the answer. Players do not have to worry about the correct name spelling, as it can be selected from a drop-down menu within the game.

Weddle's creators released a hard version of the game on April 1. The game is the perfect platform for NFL fans to test their knowledge of the sport.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee