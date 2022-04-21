What is the Wordle #306 answer for Thursday, April 21? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is a word-guessing quiz that became popular towards the end of 2021. For a while, it seemed everyone was playing the game because our Twitter feeds were jam-packed with the little grids. Now that the online craze has died down a bit, the number of daily players has stabilized to around 20,000.

Josh Wardle, an American software engineer, created the game because his wife, Palak Shah, and he have a soft corner for crosswords and puzzles. He created a prototype for the game almost a decade ago, for which the solution ran up to 10,000 words. Most of the words were obscure and the game felt tedious after a while.

He abandoned the project then, but picked it back up in 2020 during the pandemic. Wardle and Shah made some necessary changes to breathe new life into the game. While Shah filtered the list of possible answers down to 2,500, Wardle decided to limit the game so a player could only play it once a day. Once Wordle became public, it never looked back because people all around the globe fell in love with it.

Losing Wordle streaks can be painful. So, we post hints for the game daily, allowing our readers to maintain their winning streaks.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for today's Wordle.

The solution for Wordle #306 contains the letter X

1) The word begins with the letter O

2) The word contains three vowels

3) The word ends with the letter E

4) The word contains the letter X

The word might be difficult for many to figure out, as it is not commonly used in daily conversation. However, many are aware of it because of their science lessons. The solution is given below.

The solution for April 21 is the word, "oxide."

According to Merriam Webster, oxide is "a binary compound of oxygen with a more electropositive element or group." In simple language, oxide is the byproduct of oxygen reacting with other elements.

The game went viral within 6 months

The aforementioned changes made the game popular among the engineer's friends and family. Wardle then made it public in October 2021, and the positive response was immediate. Fans of the game even devised a way to share their gameplay with the help of emojis. Wardle appreciated the idea and added the "share" feature to the Wordle. The game blew up on social media soon after.

The New York Times acquired the game this year after witnessing its mammoth growth within a short period of time. Their hope of monetizing the game was dashed by Wardle who sold the game on the condition that it would remain free.

