What is the Wordle #305 answer for Wednesday, April 20? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is a free-to-play, word-guessing game that went viral towards the end of 2021. The game was created by Josh Wardle, an American software engineer, who perfected it later on with the help of his wife, Palak Shah, an avid crossword player.

The idea for the game was first conceived almost a decade ago when Wardle was working at Reddit and he even created a prototype. The original word list featured 10,000 words at the time, some of which were obscure and hard to guess. The engineer abandoned the project after a while and moved on.

In the meantime, Wardle created two successful projects called Place and The Button as a product manager at Reddit.

The couple was reminded about Wordle during the pandemic when they spent a lot of time playing games. They decided to rework the game to make it better. After making a few technical tweaks and narrowing the list of possible answers down to 2500, they created the Wordle we know and love. The game was released to the public in October 2021, and caught the fancy of millions of users across the globe.

Players love to show off their game scores to their friends on social media. Difficult words can sometimes ruin streaks, so we post hints for the game every day.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for today's Wordle.

The solution for Wordle #305 rhymes with the word "fargo"

1) The word begins with the letter C

2) The word contains two vowels

3) The word contains the letter G

4) The word ends with the letter O.

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with "fargo." If you want to clarify the answer, continue reading.

The solution for April 20 is the word "cargo." According to Merriam Webster, cargo are "the goods or merchandise conveyed in a ship, airplane, or vehicle."

Steps to play the game

The game became so popular that The New York Times decided to acquire it. The news portal had plans to make the game a paid feature on their website. However, Wardle made sure that the game remained free and ad-free for its fans and players.

The game is currently a part of the NYT Gameplay section. Players are given an empty table to fill with five-letter words. The first word is randomly chosen by the player, however, "crane" is said to be a great starting word.

After pressing "enter" on the first word, the tiles under each of the letters will change color to green, yellow or gray. Here's what each color means:

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but has been placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Players have to follow these clues to find the solution. Once the game is complete, they can hop on to the WordleBot website for a detailed analysis of their game.

