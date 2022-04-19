What is the Wordle #304 answer for Tuesday, April 19? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle became a viral internet sensation by the end of 2021. Josh Wardle, an American software engineer, designed it for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is an avid quiz player and loves games like Crossword and Spelling Bee.

The couple spent a lot of their time playing such quizzes during the pandemic. This gave Wardle the idea of finishing Wordle, an abandoned project.

The game was planned to be a personal project, but the couple decided to release it to the public after looking at its popularity among their peers. The game was publicly released in October 2021.

The game swamped social media a few months after its release, registering close to two million players in January. Players love to share their scores and compete with friends online.

The game's popularity attracted The New York Times, which decided to acquire it. The news portal wanted to make the game a paid feature on its website, which did not sit right with its creator. Wardle wanted the game to remain free for its fans and players.

The company agreed to keep the game in its original form and bought it for a seven-figure amount. It is now a part of NYT's Gameplay section, where over 25k players try to solve it every day.

We try to help these players by providing them with hints for the solution.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for today's puzzle.

The solution for Wordle #304 is used to describe a part of a building

Players must work with the following bits of information:

The word begins with the letter F The word contains two vowels The word contains the letter Y The word ends with the letter R.

Today's word would definitely, be classified as a difficult one. Players might have to think hard for the answer. Here is an additional hint:

The word describes an entryway into a big hall-like structure.

If you still haven't been able to decode the puzzle, then keep reading for the answer. The solution for April 19 is the word "foyer."

According to Merriam Webster, foyer is "an anteroom or lobby, especially of a theatre."

The word can be used in a sentence in the following way:

Theatre-goers crowded the foyer during the play's intermission.

The New York Times launched the WordleBot

The New York Times launched the WordleBot, a free-to-use website that provides insight into a player's gameplay. The website takes the help of an AI to analyze and give feedback on the words entered by the player.

It is acquainted with the complete list of solutions and uses it to provide a step-by-step analysis of the gameplay. It shares a statistical approach to the game, showing how a word can narrow down the number of possible answers. It also calculates the player's daily average.

However, the website only examines an already played game and will not provide any help mid-play.

