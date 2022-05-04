What is Sedecordle? Everything to know about the Wordle variant with 16 words

Sedecordle is one of the most recent variants of Josh Wardle’s Wordle that took social media by storm in 2021. Currently owned by the New York Times, the game continues to attract thousands of players every day. However, some players might find the original game too monotonous now after playing it for so long.

Wordle variants and spinoffs have thus taken over the internet, with players being open to experimentation. While Heardle, Actorle, and Crosswordle deal with other categories, some variations still follow the basic Wordle rules but are much more intense.

Sedecordle allows you to guess sixteen words at the same time, and it is always a stimulating session for the brain.

Everything to know about Sedecordle

It all started with Wordle, where players guessed one five-lettered word in six tries or less. Then came Duordle with two words, Quordle with four words and Octordle with eight words. Finally, we have Sedecordle, which challenges players with the task of guessing 16 words simultaneously.

Players have to guess the 16 five-lettered words in 21 tries or less. The game's grid is designed to accommodate all the words so you can check the impact of your input on all of them at the same time. The puzzle numbers are arranged in a row at the top of the grid and you can click on any of them to go to the corresponding puzzle. Two puzzles can appear on the screen at a time.

The rules of the colored-tiles hint remain the same as Wordle. When the right letter is placed at the right position, for the corresponding word in this case, the tile turns green. If the letter belongs to the word but is placed in the wrong position, the tile turns yellow. The tile turns grey if the letter does not appear in the word at all.

Like many of the multiple-word Wordle variants, each guess counts for all 16 grids. Players have to be careful as to not use up their chances trying to guess the first few words. They also have to keep an eye out for overlapping letters, which will be many with 16 words to guess, and try different placements to get as many green tiles as possible.

Created by Kenneth Crawford, the game follows a daily puzzle format like Wordle. However, in a departure from the popular game, the 16-word puzzle gives you the option to solve multiple puzzles each day using the “free mode.” Are you ready to take your word-guessing skills to the next level?

Edited by Mohini Banerjee