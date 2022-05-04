Quordle #100 answers for today: Wednesday, May 4 

Quordle, the game which is four times more difficult than Josh Wardle’s creation Wordle, has finally reached the three-figure mark. Completing its 100th edition on Wednesday, May 4, the game has now been in existence for more than three months, gaining new players every day.

The biggest appeal of the game lies in the fact that it ups the ante as compared to The New York Times-owned Wordle. With four words to guess, players can exercise their brain harder as they try to complete the game in a minimal number of tries. The two games share very similar rules as a result of which the transition is rather easy. The only difference is that the player hasto guess four five-lettered words in nine guesses or less.

Guessing four words simultaneously is not an easy task. Considering that even Wordle can sometimes get exceptionally tough, it is natural to find yourself stuck when figuring out four words. So fret not, we are here to rescue you with the answers.

Answers for Quordle #100 are relatively common words

Every now and then, Quordle answers can leave players scratching their heads. We’re glad to inform you that today’s puzzle actually consists of rather simple words.

The first word, which is one that people often hear, is “voila.” The interjection, per Merriam Webster, is used to call attention, to express approval or hint at the magical appearance of a thing. “Voila” traces its roots to the same French word which means "see here."

The next word is “silly.” Used as an adjective, adverb, or a noun, “silly” is indicative of a lack of common sense, or someone's playful, lighthearted, amusing nature. Per the archaic use of the term, "silly" used to refer to a rustic, simple or an obsolete thing. As an adverb, the word describe an absurd manner, and as a noun, it refers to a foolish person.

The third word is “awake,” which is a verb and adjective that refers to the act of waking up or the state of not being asleep. “Awake” traces its etymological roots to Middle and Old English words meaning the same.

The last word of the puzzle is “phone.” The noun, per Merriam Webster, refers to a sound transmitting device and is used with words like “microphone,” “earphone,” and more. In day-to-day vernacular, it typically refers to “telephone” unless suggested otherwise.

Together, these four words make Quordle's 100th edition.

