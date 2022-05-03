Quordle #99 answers for today: Tuesday, May 3

If you find your daily Wordles too easy, Quordle helps you up the ante and challenges you to solve four words simultaneously. This spin-off takes the original game developed by Josh Wardle up by a few notches.

There are several other Wordle variants like Heardle, Semantle, and Moviedle that divulge into specific niches with their own novel rules. But Quordle sticks to the authenticity of Wordle, which is what charmed millions across the world in the first place.

It follows the exact format and set of rules that were laid down for its inspiration. The only difference is that players will now need to guess four words simultaneously in nine tries instead of the original six.

The words will be five-letters long, in keeping with tradition. The color of the tiles indicates to players how close their guesses are to the secret words. Green indicates that the letter is in the correct position while yellow signifies that the letter appears in the word, but in a different position. Gray means that the letter does not appear in the word at all.

Trying to guess four words within just nine tries may seem like a mammoth task, but this article is here to provide all the additional support with today's Quordle answers.

The solutions for Quordle #99 contain some uncommon words

The first word for Quordle #99 is "epoxy." If you're a regular Wordle player, you may remember that this was a solution for Wordle 280 as well, stumping many and ending their hard-earned streaks.

Epoxy or epoxy resin is a very strong type of glue. It is defined as a class of resins derived by polymerization from epoxides: Used chiefly in adhesives, coatings, electrical insulation, solder mix, and castings. It is used in the construction of airplanes and cars, among other things.

As per Collins Dictionary, the adhesive contains an artificial substance which gets hard when it is heated or when pressure is applied to it.

The next word is another obscure word, "torus." There are three definitions for the word according to Merriam Webster. The geometrical definition of torus refers to a a doughnut-shaped surface generated by a circle rotated about an axis in its plane that does not intersect the circle.

In architecture, the word is defined as a large molding of convex profile commonly occurring as the lowest molding at the base of a column. In anatomy, torus is a smooth rounded anatomical protuberance (such as a bony ridge on the skull).

The third word for today's Quordle is "those." A pronoun that is used regularly in common speech, "those" is the plural of "that." "Those" is used to refer to people or things that have already been mentioned.

It is also used when referring to people or things that are a distance away from the speaker in position or time, especially when the speaker indicates or points to them.

The final word in the puzzle is "canny." The adjective, as per the Cambridge Dictionary, refers to thinking quickly and cleverly, especially in business or financial matters.

According to Vocabulary's website, "canny" is a synonym for "shrewd" in contemporary usage. Both words mean smart or sharp-witted, but they also suggest that someone is smart in a self-serving and possibly even tricky way. "Canny" is also related to the word "cunning" - another adjective meaning "wise," but with negative connotations.

