What is Moviedle? How to play the daily movie guessing game which has left the internet hooked

Wordle spin-offs are a gift that keeps on giving and Moviedle is one of the latest renditions to join its ranks. The latter swaps out the word-guessing formula of most of the original game's variants to steer players towards more visual clues, specifically from the vast world of movies.

If that sounds familiar to you, it's because it has already somewhat been done by Framed, which is another such version explicitly designed for cinephiles. However, the key difference between the two is that while Framed only gives players random stills from the secret movie, Moviedle deals in clips, or more precisely, a single clip.

There is no shortage of Wordle knockoffs in the gaming market right now. Many of these games' unique selling points are challenging or even unbeatable difficulty (like Semantle), but Moviedle seeks to step away from that hustle culture.

The game's creator, Jeremy Toeman of AugX Labs, sums up its philosophy quite aptly, saying:

"Moviedle doesn’t have to be the hardest game. It just has to be fun.”

How to play Moviedle

Toeman's official announcement of the game to his network read:

"We produced a game called Moviedle, an homage to Wordle that invites movie buffs to view a super-short clip and identify the correct movie title – in six guesses or fewer."

It preserves Wordle's format because a player still gets six tries to guess the movie, but that's where the similarities end. Other non-word-guessing Wordle spin-offs usually provide players with more clues with each try, in additional seconds in the Heardle variants, or new movie stills in Framed.

However, Moviedle only offers one clip to its players. It works on the principle that an entire film is compressed into a one-second clip for the first attempt, challenging the player’s visual processing abilities. Players need to guess the movie based on whatever they can grasp in the blink of an eye.

Brian C. @chainborne



It's a stressful game though, as unlike Heardle you don't get to rewatch the clip before guessing, so don't blink!



#2022-04-16



🟩 Today was a good day to discover moviedle.app , as today's puzzle is super easy.It's a stressful game though, as unlike Heardle you don't get to rewatch the clip before guessing, so don't blink!

If that single second isn't enough, as is the case for most people, there's a handy 'Skip' function that lets players move to their next attempt. In each subsequent attempt till the final one, the clip plays out at an increasingly slower pace to allow players to guess the film correctly.

While creating the game, Toeman and his team tried to ensure that no one felt alienated. He said:

"You keep it challenging, but fun at the same time. My goal for Moviedle is that everybody can get it within six tries. If you’re a movie buff and you can get them all in one try, cool. But if you’ve never seen this movie before the six-second clip, hopefully there’s enough information to get you there.”

Cinephiles rave about the game online

eth @4KUHDbluray Nobody i know could beat me at Framed or Moviedle

Since its March 24 release, the Wordle variant has created quite a stir on the internet, owing to its unique sensibility and style. The massive jump in daily players from 1,000 to 100,000 within just a week is a true testament to its addictive and engaging nature.

Here are a few reactions from netizens sharing their thoughts about the game:

𝐸𝓈𝑜 @FictusEnjoyer todays moviedle… i know the movie but idk the name

Amy @amyspikypamy got the moviedle in one today, what a time to be alive

sal @rekixkiss



#2022-04-09



🟩



i'm gonna be a nerd and tweet this everyday #Moviedle #2022-04-09

Erin (she/her) @erin6475 Moviedle seriously underestimates my obsession with knives out i could see 0.02 seconds of that movie and know it's knives out

The fact that every movie is hand-picked by the creator, along with AugX's commendable dedication to ensuring representation of every decade of cinema per week, is the foundation for the game's rave reviews from cinephiles. The game can be accessed here.

