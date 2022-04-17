×
Create
Notifications

What is Moviedle? How to play the daily movie guessing game which has left the internet hooked

Moviedle compresses an entire film into a one-second clip for cinephiles to guess the movie (Image via game)
Moviedle compresses an entire film into a one-second clip for cinephiles to guess the movie (Image via game)
Aayushmita Bhattacharjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 17, 2022 09:26 AM IST
Feature

Wordle spin-offs are a gift that keeps on giving and Moviedle is one of the latest renditions to join its ranks. The latter swaps out the word-guessing formula of most of the original game's variants to steer players towards more visual clues, specifically from the vast world of movies.

If that sounds familiar to you, it's because it has already somewhat been done by Framed, which is another such version explicitly designed for cinephiles. However, the key difference between the two is that while Framed only gives players random stills from the secret movie, Moviedle deals in clips, or more precisely, a single clip.

doing Heardle, Wordle, Framed, Actorle, Moviedle, and Nerdle every night at midnight https://t.co/LBqhyhjw28

There is no shortage of Wordle knockoffs in the gaming market right now. Many of these games' unique selling points are challenging or even unbeatable difficulty (like Semantle), but Moviedle seeks to step away from that hustle culture.

The game's creator, Jeremy Toeman of AugX Labs, sums up its philosophy quite aptly, saying:

"Moviedle doesn’t have to be the hardest game. It just has to be fun.”

How to play Moviedle

Wordle for Movies!!!#Moviedle #2022-04-11 🎥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ moviedle.app

Toeman's official announcement of the game to his network read:

"We produced a game called Moviedle, an homage to Wordle that invites movie buffs to view a super-short clip and identify the correct movie title – in six guesses or fewer."

It preserves Wordle's format because a player still gets six tries to guess the movie, but that's where the similarities end. Other non-word-guessing Wordle spin-offs usually provide players with more clues with each try, in additional seconds in the Heardle variants, or new movie stills in Framed.

However, Moviedle only offers one clip to its players. It works on the principle that an entire film is compressed into a one-second clip for the first attempt, challenging the player’s visual processing abilities. Players need to guess the movie based on whatever they can grasp in the blink of an eye.

Today was a good day to discover moviedle.app , as today's puzzle is super easy.It's a stressful game though, as unlike Heardle you don't get to rewatch the clip before guessing, so don't blink!#Moviedle #2022-04-16 🎥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️

If that single second isn't enough, as is the case for most people, there's a handy 'Skip' function that lets players move to their next attempt. In each subsequent attempt till the final one, the clip plays out at an increasingly slower pace to allow players to guess the film correctly.

While creating the game, Toeman and his team tried to ensure that no one felt alienated. He said:

"You keep it challenging, but fun at the same time. My goal for Moviedle is that everybody can get it within six tries. If you’re a movie buff and you can get them all in one try, cool. But if you’ve never seen this movie before the six-second clip, hopefully there’s enough information to get you there.”

Cinephiles rave about the game online

Nobody i know could beat me at Framed or Moviedle https://t.co/HL5Xu3n9zB

Since its March 24 release, the Wordle variant has created quite a stir on the internet, owing to its unique sensibility and style. The massive jump in daily players from 1,000 to 100,000 within just a week is a true testament to its addictive and engaging nature.

Here are a few reactions from netizens sharing their thoughts about the game:

#Moviedle #2022-04-16 🎥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ moviedle.appthis game is the funnest version
classic#Moviedle #2022-04-16 🎥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ moviedle.app
todays moviedle… i know the movie but idk the name https://t.co/im4Tn35aB6
#Moviedle #2022-04-13 🎥 ⬛️ ⬛️ 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ moviedle.appIt just went so fast, bit disappointed I had to skip twice.
#Moviedle too easy 🎥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ https://t.co/WKaCi5PdOD
#Moviedle #2022-04-13 🎥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ I did not know about this. moviedle.app
got the moviedle in one today, what a time to be alive
i’m gonna be a nerd and tweet this everyday#Moviedle #2022-04-09 🎥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ moviedle.app
Moviedle seriously underestimates my obsession with knives out i could see 0.02 seconds of that movie and know it’s knives out https://t.co/vB5nudlN00
#Moviedle #2022-04-13 🎥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ moviedle.appThere's something wrong with me
Also Read Article Continues below

The fact that every movie is hand-picked by the creator, along with AugX's commendable dedication to ensuring representation of every decade of cinema per week, is the foundation for the game's rave reviews from cinephiles. The game can be accessed here.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will you try out Moviedle?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी