Quordle #98 answers for today: Monday, May 2

Quordle has slowly gained popularity since its release three months ago. The game is a Wordle spin-off where players have to solve four grids simultaneously.

The game is almost identical to Wordle except for a few changes. For starters, players get nine chances to find all four solutions. After a word is entered into the first grid, it gets auto-filled in the remaining three tables. The significant difficulty of the game is the task of finding four answers within a total of nine chances.

The rules of the game are the same as the original game. Players have to write a five-letter word and press "enter." After entering the tiles under each letter, change in color to either green, yellow or gray.

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word. While yellow means the letter is in the word but put in the wrong location, gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

With the limited number of chances and the massive task of finding four solutions, players might need additional help to solve today's puzzle. This article contains all the answers to today's Quordle.

The solutions for Quordle #98 are some uncommon words

Even for Wordle pros, trying to guess four answers at once is a difficult task. Words for today are pretty uncommon, but the two have some similarities. These minor common attributes might help players guess the correct word. The solution for May 2 has two words starting with the same letter.

The first word is "vigil." According to Merriam Webster, a vigil is an act of keeping awake at times when sleep is customary.

The word also describes an event or a period when a person or group stays in a place and quietly waits, prays, etc., especially at night. The day before a religious feast observed as a day of spiritual preparation is also called vigil.

The second letter is "serum." The online dictionary explains that the word, watery, clear portion of an animal fluid, is usually seen as microdroplets on a fresh wound. It can also be described as a lightweight cosmetic preparation, especially for use on the face.

The third word for today's Quordle is "vapid," which means "lacking flavor, zest, interest, animation, or spirit."

The last word for the day is "crane." The word crane can have two meanings. One is a tall wading bird superficially resembling the herons but structurally more nearly related to the rails.

However, it can also signify construction equipment used for raising, shifting, and lowering heavy weights by means of a projecting swinging arm or with the hoisting apparatus supported on an overhead track.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar