Quordle #97 Sunday May 1, 2022 answers

If you’re looking to up your Wordle game, you might want to try Quordle. The four-word guessing game proves to be a bigger challenge than Josh Wardle’s creation that is now owned by The New York Times.

Unlike other Wordle spin-offs like Heardle, Actorle or Crosswordle that have branched out to incorporate words from a specific genre or enforce specific rules, Quordle shares the same concept as the original. The color-coded rules of green, yellow and gray tiles still apply. The only difference is that players have to guess four five-lettered words in nine tries or less, which means four times the pressure.

Unique words, repeating letters and past tenses can often leave players bewildered when they are trying to narrow down an answer. Don't worry, we are here to help you with today's answers.

Quordle #97 answers are not that uncommon

The first word in Quordle #97 is “clack.” The word “clack,” per Merriam Webster, can be used both as a verb and a noun. As a verb, it refers to making an abrupt sound or a series of sounds. As a noun, “clack” refers to continuous talking or the sound of clacking. An archaic meaning of the noun also refers to an object that makes a sequence of patterned and rapid noise.

The next word is a commonly used word, “crime.” It is a noun that refers to a legally or morally wrong act. A legally wrong act can elicit a government response or punishment for it. While morally wrong acts may or may not be punishable, the use of the word “crime” emphasizes the gravity of the situation.

The third word is “genre.” A noun that typically refers to any kind or sort, “genre” is a category of artistic, musical or literary composition that can be characterized by specific features. The word “genre” also refers to a painting that depicts everyday life realistically. “Genre” is famously rooted in the French word “gender” which also means kind.

The last word in the puzzle is “harem.” The noun, per Merriam Webster, refers to a secluded part of the house or a part allotted to women in some Muslim households. Informally, the noun is also used to talk about a group of women associated with one man. It comes from the Arabic word “harim” which means something forbidden, and “haram” which means sanctuary.

We hope you had fun. Keep coming back for answers every day.

