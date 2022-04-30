Quordle #96 answers for today: Saturday, April 30

Quordle has slowly gained a steady following since the game’s release about three months ago.

A Wordle spinoff, the game builds on the concept of the original game and does not introduce too many changes. The four-word puzzle renews on a daily basis, but players have the freedom to practice as many as they like each day. Apart from this, the biggest difference between the two games is the level of difficulty. Tasked with finding four five-lettered words in nine chances or less, users may find Quordle to be a trickier version of Wordle, which is now owned and moderated by The New York Times.

The Wordle grid appears four times on the screen so that players can guess the correct word assigned to each. However, the rules of guessing remain the same. A right letter at the right place turns the tile green, a right letter at the wrong place turns the tile yellow and a letter absent from the word turns the tile gray.

With four words to guess every day, it is natural that the game becomes progressively harder. But fret not, we have the answers to today’s puzzle especially for you.

Quordle #96 answers are a mixture of common and uncommon words

Guessing four words simultaneously is not an easy thing to do. On top of that, the if words are uncommon, guessing them becomes even more daunting. The solutions for April 30 consist of two commonly-used words and two rather uncommon words.

The first word is “clung.” Per Merriam Webster, “clung” is the past participle form of the word “cling,” which is a verb that refers to the act of sticking strongly like glue or the act of having a strong emotional dependence.

The second word is “synod.” Merriam Webster defines this uncommon word as an assembly of bishops in the Roman Catholic Church or the governing assembly of the Episcopal province. It can also refer to the Presybterian governing body or a regional/national organization of the Lutheran congregation. The word's etymological roots trace iall the way back to Greek word "synodos" meaning meeting or assembly.

The third word is another rarely seen word called “melee.” A noun, “melee” refers to a confused struggle, especially a hand fight between several people. The word has French traces from the word "mesler" which means to mix.

The last word is “clang.” The word, both used as a verb and noun, refers to a loud metallic sound. The noun form of “clang” might also refer to a harsh cry of a bird.

