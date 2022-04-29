Quordle #95 answers for today: Friday, April 29

Quordle is four times trickier than the popular word game, Wordle.

After Wordle exploded online last October, it soon became obvious that the game was going to inspire a slew of spinoffs. Creator Josh Wardle probably never imagined how impactful his game was going to be in the months to come.

People all across the world took to Wordle enthusiastically, which opened the doors for several spinoffs. Heardle, Actorle, Crosswordle, and Lewdle are just a few that proved to be popular with fans who wanted to branch out.

However, if you are someone who does not want to deviate from the original game but are looking for a more challenging alternative, you will enjoy Quordle. The game asks you to guess four five-lettered words simultaneously in nine or less chances. There are four grids on the screen. Each choice you make will reflect in all of the grids, and one of your nine chances will be gone.

All the other rules of th game are similar to Wordle. For each guess, correct letters in the correct positions will turn the tile green, correct letters in the wrong positions will turn the tile yellow and the tile will turn gray if the letter does not feature in any of the four words.

You can play the daily version only once a day, but there are extra practice games available.

Answers for Quordle #95 are rather uncommon

Quordle has been a favorite among word game enthusiasts for about three months now. However, the answers for Friday, April 29, are more uncommon as compared to previous puzzles.

The first word, and the most common one, is “never.”

The second word in the puzzle is “stave.” Stave is used both as a noun and a verb. Per Merriam Webster, the word “stave” as a noun refers to narrow strips of wood or metal used to line the edges of a vessel. As a verb, the word can refer to either hitting and making a hole in something, or the act of taking something away.

The third word is “louse.” Another uncommon word, it is the singular form of lice, which refers to several kinds of wingless insects or small arthropods. As a verb, “louse” refers to the act of removing lice.

The last word of the puzzle is "qualm."

There is no doubt that these difficult editions of the game are excellent for improving our vocabulary.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee