Quordle #94 answers for today: Thursday, April 28 

Quordle is one of the many Wordle spinoffs that have appeared in the past few months.

Since Josh Wardle released the game publicly in October, Wordle has exploded into a global phenomenon with people all across the globe playing the game. It also set in motion the release of new, innovative guessing games like Heardle, and Crosswordle that follow a similar format but have different rules.

If you find guessing a single word in six tries for Wordle too easy, you might want to try your hand at Quordle because it requires players to guess four five-letter words in nine tries or less. The grid has four divisions, and each word that you guess exhausts one chance in all the four puzzles. The key is to guess the four words simultaneously. Players need to have a more strategic approach in figuring out the letters when it comes to this game, but it is quite addictive.

Quordle #94 answers have a common vowel ‘E’

Just like the daily game Wordle, Quordle has a new puzzle each day. While you get unlimited practice exercises, the actual game renews on a daily basis. A trickier version of the original game, it can get a little difficult to guess four words together. But fret not, we have you covered.

All four words for Quordle #94 on April 28 share a common vowel “e."

The first word is 'foyer.' Per Merriam Webster, the word refers to the lobby, typically of a theater, or an entrance hallway. The origin of the word can be traced back to the French word 'foyer,' which means fireplace.

The second word of the puzzle is 'prone.' The word is both an adjective and a verb. According to Merriam Webster, the adjective form of the word means being likely to or having an inclination towards something. Alternatively, it also means lying down flat on one’s stomach. As a verb, the word is used to describe the act of making someone lie down flat on their stomach.

lesbian mothman @verysmallriver every morning i wake up and play wordle, worldle, quordle, octordle, actorle, heardle, one direction heardle, harry styles heardle, the NYT crossword, the NYT mini, the NYT spelling bee, a sporcle quiz, and sometimes semantle. which is a normal amount of puzzles, imo every morning i wake up and play wordle, worldle, quordle, octordle, actorle, heardle, one direction heardle, harry styles heardle, the NYT crossword, the NYT mini, the NYT spelling bee, a sporcle quiz, and sometimes semantle. which is a normal amount of puzzles, imo

“Stern” is the next word in the game. Stern, again, can be used as an adjective or a noun with different meanings. As an adjective, the word describes a strict, harsh person or an expression of displeasure. As a noun, the word refers to the rear end or part, typically of a boat. The adjective stern is derived from Middle and Old English words “sterne” and “styrne,” that get their meaning from the Old English word “satarian” which meant to stare.

The final word of the puzzle is “sheen.” As an adjective, verb and noun, the word “sheen” has everything to do with indicating shine and gloss.

With four new words to guess every day, the game proves to be beneficial for one's vocabulary as well.

