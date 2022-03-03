Serena Williams calls out New York Times after newspaper mistakenly uses a picture of sister Venus in a story about the 23-time Slam winner

Serena Williams has called out the New York Times after the newspaper published an article about her, but mistakenly used a picture of her sister Venus Williams.

Serena recently raised $111 million for her venture fund, "Serena Ventures," in an effort to help deserving start-ups and founders from underrepresented communities. The New York Times carried a story about her venture fund, but used a picture of Venus instead of Serena in the story.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Twitter to point out the paper's mistake.

"No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes," Serena wrote.

Serena Williams @serenawilliams No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes. https://t.co/hvfCl5WUoz

The New York Times were quick to apologize for their mistake.

"This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper," the New York Times said on Twitter.

NYT Business @nytimesbusiness @serenawilliams @SerenaVentures @nytimes This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper. @serenawilliams @SerenaVentures @nytimes This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper.

Williams recently spoke about her objectives and goals with regards to her venture fund. She revealed that increasing diversity and giving everyone a voice was one of her top priorities.

Serena Williams is currently enjoying herself at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week

Serena Williams at the 2021 French Open.

Business isn't the only thing keeping Serena Williams busy these days. She recently stepped away from the boardroom and onto the catwalk at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

Earlier this week, she walked the ramp for Off-White. The fashion label was founded by her good friend Virgil Abloh, who passed away last year after a battle with cancer. She also attended the Balmain Womenswear show.

wta @WTA



attends the S E R E N A x B A L M A I N 🕶 @serenawilliams attends the @Balmain show in Paris. S E R E N A x B A L M A I N 🕶@serenawilliams attends the @Balmain show in Paris. https://t.co/aUQORrU4N0

Williams' love for fashion is well known and she is often seen at high-profile events like the Met Gala and New York Fashion Week, among others.

The American is currently sidelined due to injury and has not provided a concrete update on her return to action.

Edited by Arvind Sriram