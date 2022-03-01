Serena Williams walks the runway in Virgil Abloh's final collection for Off-White at Paris Fashion Week

Serena Williams' love for tennis and fashion has frequently intertwined, resulting in stunning outfits oozing with style. The tennis legend has her own line "S by Serena" and has often modeled for its collections.

At the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, Williams made her runway debut for another luxury brand. She walked the ramp for Off-White, the designer label founded by good friend Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021 after a battle with cancer.

This was Abloh's final collection for the brand and the occasion was marked by various high-profile celebrities showcasing his chic couture. Along with Serena Williams, legendary supermodels Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, current fashion it-girls Gigi and Bella Hadid, Adut Akech, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss and Joan Smalls, among others, strutted down the catwalk.

Williams paid an emotional tribute to her late friend on Instagram following the conclusion of the show.

"I had an unbelievable time walking in the @off____white show … Virgil meant so much to me, and to walk in a collection that he was still a part of was something I could not miss. Thank you for the opportunity. I am so grateful to show love to my friend," Williams wrote.

Virgil Abloh designed some of Serena Williams' most memorable outfits in recent times

Serena Williams at the 2018 US Open.

Serena Williams was Virgil Abloh's muse, and the designer was responsible for some of her most iconic looks. Their maiden collaboration was Williams' 2018 US Open outfit, a one-shouldered dress with a tulle skirt that resembled a ballerina's dress.

The following year, Abloh designed her Roland Garros outfit. The dress, which also had a matching cape, had the words "mother, queen, champion and goddess" inscribed on it in French.

Their collaboration, however, wasn't strictly professional. Williams and Abloh became really good friends, and the former World No. 1 was left devastated following the designer's passing last year. He kept his cancer diagnosis private, so his untimely demise sent shockwaves throughout the world.

Williams expressed her sadness following his passing and honored his work with a touching tribute.

"Words cannot express the sorrow I feel on the passing of my friend @virgilabloh. I will forever be grateful to have had the opportunity to witness such greatness, such genius and to feel the warmth of his smile. It was my honor to stand next to him. He lit up every room he walked into. May his beloved family and friends find comfort in knowing how profoundly his art impacted our culture, and us all. I will miss you," she wrote on Instagram.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala