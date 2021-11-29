Venus Williams, Gael Monfils and other tennis stars react to the death of fashion designer Virgil Abloh

Members of the tennis world, including Venus Williams and Gael Monfils, paid tribute to fashion designer Virgil Abloh on social media after his death. Abloh was the creative head of the Louis Vuitton Men's Collection, and the most high-profile African-American designer in the world.
The American, who was also the CEO of the Off-White fashion label that he founded in 2012, died of cancer on Sunday.
Venus Williams tweeted her reaction to the news early on Monday, while Maria Sharapova, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka shared photographs of the designer on their Instagram stories. Osaka also retweeted music producer Pharell Williams's message to Abloh.
Gael Monfils also took to Twitter to write a heartfelt message for Abloh. The Frenchman called the time he spent with the designer a "privilege," and thanked him for designing his partner Elina Svitolina's wedding dress.
Virgil Abloh's collaborations with Serena Williams
Virgil Abloh was best known in the tennis world for his collaborations with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. The designer had tied up with Williams on various occasions. This included the Serena Williams x Virgil Abloh x Nike 'Queen' collection launched in 2018.
Williams wore kits designed by Abloh on multiple occasions, including the 2018 US Open and 2019 French Open.
Williams was heavily criticized for her 2018 French Open outfit. She wore a catsuit -- a compression suit that helped fight off the blood clots she was experiencing after giving birth.
The following year, she collaborated with Abloh for her Roland Garros kit. On the cape she wore as part of the outfit, the American designer embroidered "Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess." in French. She spoke fondly of her work with Abloh at the time.
"It's the second time we've worked together," Williams told Vogue in 2019. "It has words in it in French. It talks about me being a mom and me being a queen, as all women are. A champion. It's positive reinforcement for me, and I kind of love that."
At the time of writing, the American is yet to publicly comment on Abloh's death.