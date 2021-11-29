Venus Williams, Gael Monfils and other tennis stars react to the death of fashion designer Virgil Abloh

Members of the tennis world, including Venus Williams and Gael Monfils, paid tribute to fashion designer Virgil Abloh on social media after his death. Abloh was the creative head of the Louis Vuitton Men's Collection, and the most high-profile African-American designer in the world.

The American, who was also the CEO of the Off-White fashion label that he founded in 2012, died of cancer on Sunday.

Venus Williams tweeted her reaction to the news early on Monday, while Maria Sharapova, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka shared photographs of the designer on their Instagram stories. Osaka also retweeted music producer Pharell Williams's message to Abloh.

Pharrell Williams @Pharrell My heart is broken



Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius



your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever



Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones



you’re with the Master now, shine



🙏🏾,

P My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day onesyou’re with the Master now, shine🙏🏾,P

Gael Monfils also took to Twitter to write a heartfelt message for Abloh. The Frenchman called the time he spent with the designer a "privilege," and thanked him for designing his partner Elina Svitolina's wedding dress.

Gael Monfils @Gael_Monfils

I had the privilege to talk with you during those years and you were a true inspiration for me. Only few months ago you gave us the honor to design Elina wedding dress. I’m forever grateful for our connection🙏🏾 I’m so devastated by the news and still can’t believe it.I had the privilege to talk with you during those years and you were a true inspiration for me. Only few months ago you gave us the honor to design Elina wedding dress. I’m forever grateful for our connection🙏🏾 #RIP V.A 🖤 I’m so devastated by the news and still can’t believe it.I had the privilege to talk with you during those years and you were a true inspiration for me. Only few months ago you gave us the honor to design Elina wedding dress. I’m forever grateful for our connection🙏🏾 #RIP V.A 🖤 https://t.co/g62RqshrrG

Virgil Abloh's collaborations with Serena Williams

Serena Williams's 2018 US Open kit was designed by Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh was best known in the tennis world for his collaborations with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. The designer had tied up with Williams on various occasions. This included the Serena Williams x Virgil Abloh x Nike 'Queen' collection launched in 2018.

Williams wore kits designed by Abloh on multiple occasions, including the 2018 US Open and 2019 French Open.

Tim Newcomb @tdnewcomb Designer Virgil Abloh was instrumental in sneaker culture, but he also had influence in tennis, especially in 2018-2019 with Nike & Serena collabs. Designer Virgil Abloh was instrumental in sneaker culture, but he also had influence in tennis, especially in 2018-2019 with Nike & Serena collabs. https://t.co/Jn65qHOaeQ

Williams was heavily criticized for her 2018 French Open outfit. She wore a catsuit -- a compression suit that helped fight off the blood clots she was experiencing after giving birth.

The following year, she collaborated with Abloh for her Roland Garros kit. On the cape she wore as part of the outfit, the American designer embroidered "Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess." in French. She spoke fondly of her work with Abloh at the time.

"It's the second time we've worked together," Williams told Vogue in 2019. "It has words in it in French. It talks about me being a mom and me being a queen, as all women are. A champion. It's positive reinforcement for me, and I kind of love that."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

At the time of writing, the American is yet to publicly comment on Abloh's death.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya