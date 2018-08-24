Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Serena no longer allowed to wear catsuit at French Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Aug 2018
williams-serena-08242018-usnews-getty-ftr
Serena Williams in her French Open catsuit

Serena Williams will not be allowed to wear her catsuit at the French Open in future, French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli has revealed.

Three-time Roland Garros champion Williams caught the eye in May as she wore a black catsuit, which she said helped to protect against blood clots following the birth of her daughter.

But Giudicelli believes the American went "too far" and insists players must dress more conservatively to show respect to tennis and to Roland Garros in future tournaments.

"It's a bit late because the collections are already designed but we are going to nonetheless ask the manufacturers to let us know what is coming," he told Tennis Magazine.

"I believe we have sometimes gone too far. Serena's outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place."

