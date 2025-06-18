Serena Williams' daughters Olympia & Adira come together for dream 'glam team' as they treat mom to adorable make-up session

Serena Williams was joined by daughters Olympia and Adira in her 'glam team' as they helped their 23-time Grand Slam Champion mother in her makeup. Williams often documents her fun moments with the kids and teaches them important life skills along the way.

Ad

The 43-year-old had a glorious career, winning a total of 98 WTA titles throughout her career. Among these 23 were major titles and a gold medal in the Olympics against Maria Sharapova in 2012. In addition to this, she also reigned at the top of the world ranking for 319 weeks straight in singles, along with an equally triumphant doubles career.

The American shared an adorable moment with her daughters, where she was being treated to a glam session by Olympia and Adira. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

"My glam team is back! 😨😒. They have such a fresh, young look they’re curating for me. Can’t wait to see how this turns out! 🤥 #makeup #momlife #fyp"

Ad

Since hanging up her racquet in 2022, Williams has been a doting mother and has ventured full-time into the development of women's sports. Along with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, she strives to make the landscape of sports easier and more accessible for women.

Serena Williams revealed daughter Olympia's favorite artist

Serena Williams with daughter and husband- Image Source: Getty

On the podcast "On with Kara Swisher" in 2024, Serena Williams revealed that her elder daughter Olympia's favorite musician was Taylor Swift.

Ad

"My daughter just turned 7. She's not into princesses, she's into Taylor Swift. I am, too," she said.

Williams added it was a challenge raising daughters in a tech-dominated world, where it is key for her to keep monitoring their online activities.

"It's a scary world," Williams added. "It's a digital world for kids right now. I'm always on with my daughter, but we don't allow her on certain platforms. It's so interesting that with everything available online and the access that kids have — in a second, you never know what can come to them."

She and her husband adopt unique approaches to teach important skills to their daughters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas