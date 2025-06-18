Coco Gauff's ex-coach asks Donald Trump to employ Roger Federer in hilarious ploy to bring down Federal Reserve interest rates

Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, made an unusual suggestion to Donald Trump, jokingly asking him to employ Roger Federer to reduce the interest rates determined by the Federal Reserve. While addressing the press ahead of the meeting with the Fed, the US President shared his opinion that interest rates should be 2 to 2.5 percentage points lower (via USA Today).

However, seemingly, he had ruled out the risk of inflation when proposing the idea. This led Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, to rule out the President's proposal. Following no changes to interest rates, President Trump called the Chair a "stupid person."

“So we have a stupid person. Frankly, you probably won’t cut today. Europe had 10 cuts, and we had none. And I guess he’s a political guy, I don’t know. He’s a political guy who’s not a smart person, but he’s costing the country a fortune,” said Trump during the press meet on June 18 (via CNBC).

Trending

Gilbert reshared CNBC's report about Trump's remarks on X by adding his hilarious take. He suggested that Powell can be replaced with Roger Federer, jokingly calling him the real 'Fed.'

"Trump says 'stupid' Powell 'probably won't cut' rates when Fed meeting ends Wednesday @CNBC very simple replace him with the real Fed ⁦@rogerfederer," Gilbert posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Gilbert, the former World No. 4 and Olympic medalist, joined Coco Gauff's coaching team in mid-2023 but split after a disappointing 2024 season. Known for putting forth bold opinions on political issues, Gilbert also called out Trump on his tariff imposition and its effect on the stock market.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert on Trump's tariff policies

Coco Gauff with Brad Gilbett at the 2024 US Open - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, had shown his disapproval of President Donald Trump's tariff policies, that was majorly affecting the US Stock Market. Since the beginning of his new term of presidency, Trump has introduced new policies concerning taxes, which have indirectly affected the stock market.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gilbert condemned the idea of 'reciprocal tariffs' imposed on imports from both Canada and Mexico will be hit with an immediate 25% tariff, and China will suffer an additional 10%, in April of this year. He wrote:

“Beyond frustrating that word Tariffs, what it’s doing to the markets = disheveled morning.”

Expand Tweet

Gilbert had also called Trump's new tariffs a 'dumb move' in one of his earlier posts on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins