Brad Gilbert has once again used his public platform to criticize new tariffs imposed by the US government. Donald Trump (who's worth $4.8 billion according to Forbes) has announced that imports from both Canada and Mexico will be hit with an immediate 25% tariff, and China will suffer an additional 10%.

Trump's announcement, which he had been threatening since taking power in January, has had an adverse effect on the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping by 1.48% and the Nasdaq Composite by 2.64% in response to the news.

Brad Gilbert, who once coached Andre Agassi, and more recently Coco Gauff, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to give his view of events, and was critical of the US President's move:

"The markets absolutely hate the word tariffs, such a dumb move to be doing this, it's on, it's off, now back on again."

Gilbert added another X post, in which he suggested that Donald Trump should pause his new directive.

"needs to be given a timeout immediately," he wrote.

All three affected countries immediately announced that they would reciprocate, with Canada imposing 25% tariffs on $30bn worth of US goods. Mexico and China also threatened reciprocal tariffs, and other measures to combat the US government's stance.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert is a long-time Trump critic and has often used his social media platform to rail against the US President

Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert - Source: Getty

63-year-old Brad Gilbert is a former player and current coach, as well as a broadcaster and analyst for ESPN. He won 20 ATP singles titles as a player, and ranked as highly as World No. 4 in 1990. He captured a bronze medal at the 1988 Olympics. He's most well-known for being Andre Agassi's coach, and oversaw six of his compatriot's eight Major title wins.

He's also coached Andy Roddick, Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori and, most recently, Coco Gauff. Gilbert was coaching Gauff when she won her maiden Major title, the 2023 US Open, but the pair parted ways a year later.

Gilbert has been a long-time critic of Donald Trump, and often comments on the his actions on X, where he has 168,000 followers. During Trump's debate with Joe Biden in 2020, Gilbert made it clear to everyone that he didn't support the businessman-turned-politician.

"Are there any rules to the debate for Trump, ridiculous Biden can't get in a sentence.."

Coco Gauff's former coach joins other legendary tennis personalities who are not in favor of Donald Trump or his policies. 18-time Major winner Martina Navratilova, and coach and broadcaster Renna Stubbs, have often made highly critical comments about the American president.

