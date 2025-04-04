Coco Gauff's ex-coach unleashes his frustrations at $4.6B-worth Donald Trump over tariffs

Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert recently shared his honest opinion about the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. The 63-year-old labelled the impact of the tariffs ‘frustrating’, while lamenting their effect on the US stock market.

Trump, who is valued at $4.6 billion by Forbes, began his second term of presidency in January 2025. Since being elected to the office, the Republican has been using tariffs (border taxes that are levied on imports) in order to encourage national manufacturing, while using the tariffs as a bargaining chip with other countries.

However, Trump has been fairly erratic in his approach to applying taxes, rapidly announcing, pausing, and changing policies, which has resulted in a downward trend for the US stock markets. Most recently, the President announced that the US would impose “reciprocal tariffs” on a handful of countries, resulting in the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking 1,679.39 points, while the S&P 500 went down by 274.45 points.

Reacting to this, Coco Gauff’s ex-coach Brad Gilbert recently share his honest opinion about the tariffs on X, stating:

“Beyond frustrating that word Tariffs, what it’s doing to the markets = disheveled morning.”

When Brad Gilbert put a ‘buy rating’ on Coco Gauff

Gauff and Gilbert at the 2024 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert first teamed up in the summer of 2023, when Gilbert joined the young tennis sensation’s team as a co-coach alongside Pere Riba. Under the guidance of Gilbert and Riba, Gauff enjoyed a sting run that season, picking up titles in Washington, D.C. and Cincinnati and winning her first Grand Slam singles title at the US Open.

In September 2024, the former World No. 2 and Gilbert split ways after a run of lukewarm performances for the youngster. However, even when Gauff wasn't performing at her best, Gilbert had praised the former US Open champion, telling CNBC:

“She's accomplished a lot, and the great thing is, she has a huge upside at 20. And if she was a stock you still put a buy rating on her. She's a great kid. She works hard. And good things will happen for her.”

Since parting ways with Gilbert, Coco Gauff is now working with Matt Daly and Jean-Christophe Faurel. The American’s 2024 season ended on a high after she won the China Open and the WTA Finals. So far in 2025, Gauff's best performances including going undefeated at the United Cup and a quarterfinals appearance at the Australian Open.

