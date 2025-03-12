Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert makes his feelings known on Rafael Nadal's latest tell-all chat with Andy Roddick

Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert recently expressed his approval of Rafael Nadal and Andy Roddick's candid chat from earlier this week. The 63-year-old admittedly liked the various insights that the 22-time Major winner gave on his career.

Nadal called quits on his illustrious tennis career at the Davis Cup last year. The Spaniard's last match was a defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp. He retired with 22 Grand Slam titles and two Olympic golds.

The 38-year-old appeared on the latest episode of Andy Roddick's podcast "Served with Andy Roddick" this week, where the two champions talked about a wide array of topics, including the best player the Spaniard ever faced, the Big 3's influence on the next generation, and his experience as the torch bearer at last year's Olympics, among other relevant topics.

Brad Gilbert, who has coached the likes of Roddick, Gauff and multiple Major champions such as Andre Agassi and Andy Murray, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account later on Tuesday (March 11) to shower praise on his former ward and Nadal for serving fans with such profound insights.

"Really enjoyed the insights well done to you both @RafaelNadal @andyroddick," Brad Gilbert wrote in an X post with a flurry of emojis on Tuesday.

Last year, Gilbert gave his take on the 22-time Major winner's prolonged battle against injuries. The former player-turned-analyst and coach maintained that the 38-year-old deserved to go out with his head held high.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert: "Rafael Nadal has had so many injuries in the last two years"

The Spanish bull played his last tournament at Paris Olympics 2024 | Image Source: Getty

Speaking to CLAY magazine, the 63-year-old American inferred that retirement was perhaps the right move for the former World No. 1 considering he couldn't consistently play at a high level due to physical niggles.

"He will probably never reach his best level again, but I think above all else, every athlete wants to be able to retire in his own way," Brad Gilbert told CLAY in July 2024. "He’s had so many injuries in the last two years that he probably hasn’t had a period where he really felt healthy and that’s what he wants to know more than anything, before he stops, what his game is like when he’s completely healthy."

Nadal's chronic left foot injury flared up during his 2021 French Open semifinal loss to eventual winner Novak Djokovic, which put him out of action for the next six months of the season. While the Spaniard's 2022 tour comeback was fruitful, he picked up abdominal and hip injuries that ultimately forced him to hang up his racket.

