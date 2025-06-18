Naomi Osaka's coach Patrick Mouratoglou bluntly rejects John McEnroe's claim that Rafael Nadal would have lost to Alcaraz & Sinner at French Open

Legendary tennis player John McEnroe favoured Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to come out on top in a hypothetical scenario against Rafael Nadal at the French Open. However, McEnroe's claim was bluntly rejected by Naomi Osaka's coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.

The 2025 Roland-Garros final was a long battle between Alcaraz and the Italian tennis sensation. Sinner came into the final after winning two major titles, the US Open 2024 and the Australian Open 2025. Alcaraz, on the other hand, was a long-time favourite who was looking to defend his Roland-Garros championship. While Alcaraz dropped the first two sets, he came back to beat Sinner 4-6,6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), and 7-6(2). Alcaraz won the French Open for the second time.

Mouratoglou rejected McEnroe's claim and shared why Nadal, who has won 14 French Open titles, will forever be at the top.

"I don't think that Alcaraz or Sinner would be favorites against Nadal in Roland-Garros because Nadal has a game so different from everybody else, so adapted to clay," Mouratoglou said.

"I don't know how would they deal with that. So that's why I don't think they can say that. There's no way we can know and considering that this guy won 14 Roland-Garros, it's difficult to think that the year after any of the two finalist would beat him."

Rafael Nadal won his first Roland-Garros in his tournament debut at 19 and claimed his last win in 2022 at 36 years old.

Rafael Nadal sends his best wishes to fellow tennis player Richard Gasquet on his retirement

Rafael Nadal shared a heartwarming message for fellow tennis player Richard Gasquet through an Instagram post.

"Dear @richardgasquet34 ... Since we were kids we have shared so many moments together on and off the court," Nadal wrote. "Hundreds of tournaments, cities, matches.

"Throughout your great career your talent has been recognized worldwide and I am happy that today you were able to say goodbye to tennis in such a special place as @rolandgarros. I wish you all the best in the future! ☺️"

After playing on the clay court of the French Open for 20 years, Nadal was honoured by the Roland-Garros at the 2025 French Open.

