Nottingham Open 2025 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Katie Boulter vs Sonay Kartal, McCartney Kessler vs Zhu Lin

The 2025 Nottingham Open has lived up to expectations so far. The first three days of the event have presented some entertaining matches on grass.

Defending champion Katie Boulter started her campaign with a solid win in the first round. She defeated Lulu Sun in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Beatriz Haddad Maia had a shaky start to the season. Despite a valiant effort against McCartney Kessler, the American outfoxed her in the first round, 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-5.

With quarterfinal spots up for grabs, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Day Four at the Nottingham Open.

#1) Clara Tauson vs Anna Blinkova

Tauson at the 2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

First up, Clara Tauson will take on Anna Blinkova in the second round.

Tauson has raised her level in the last few years. After a title-winning run in Auckland, she secured a runner-up finish in Dubai and reached the fourth round in Rome. She also reached the third round in Paris but lost to Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. The Dane started her campaign in Nottingham with a confident 7-5, 6-2 win over Kimberly Birrell.

Blinkova, on the contrary, reached the quarterfinals in Linz and Austin, which were her best results on tour. She entered Nottingham after a second-round exit in Rosmalen and defeated Kamilla Rakhimova in the opening round. The Russian outsmarted Rakhimova in 90 minutes, 6-2, 6-3.

Both players have the composure to make a significant impact in Nottingham. Considering their consistency on tour and results in the last few months, Tauson will be a slight favorite to win.

Predicted Winner: Clara Tauson.

#2) McCartney Kessler vs Zhu Lin

Kessler at the Lexus Nottingham Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Next up, McCartney Kessler will face Zhu Lin in the second round of the Nottingham Open.

Kessler has made an optimistic start to the season. After a title-winning run in Hobart, she secured a runner-up finish in Austin and reached the third round in Miami. The American started her campaign in Nottingham with a potent win over Beatriz Haddad Maia. She stunned the top seed in three sets, 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-5.

Meanwhile, Zhu Lin is making her first main draw appearance this year at the Nottingham Open. She made the most of her opportunity by defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round, 6-4, 6-1. The Chinese saved seven break points in the last round.

Considering their record on grass and results at the highest level, Kessler will be the favorite to win. She shouldn't have too many problems navigating past Lin in the second round.

Predicted Winner: McCartney Kessler.

#3) Katie Boulter vs Sonay Kartal

Boulter at the Lexus Nottingham Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Third, Katie Boulter will lock horns with Sonay Kartal in the second round.

Boulter hardly broke a sweat during the first round. She is well suited to the conditions in Nottingham and has been a two-time winner. The Brit has made a cautious start to the season and will be eager to hit top gear on grass.

Kartal, meanwhile, reached the third round in Indian Wells and the second round in Paris, which are her best results this year. She entered Nottingham after a second-round exit in London and defeated Leolia Jeanjean of France, 6-3, 6-4.

Considering their ranking points and results on tour, Boulter will have a clear edge in this bout. She should be able to eliminate the youngster and continue her run in Nottingham.

Predicted Winner: Katie Boulter

#4) Magda Linette vs Mingge Xu

Linette at the Nottingham Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Magda Linette will take on Mingge Xu in the second round of the Nottingham Open.

Linette has chipped in with some fantastic results this year. After a second-round exit in Hobart, she reached the quarterfinals in Abu Dhabi, Miami, and Strasbourg. She also reached the third round in Rome but lost to Coco Gauff in straight sets. The Pole started her campaign in Nottingham by eliminating Alexandra Eala in the first round, 6-4, 6-3.

Xu, on the other hand, is making her main draw debut in Nottingham. She made the most of her wildcard entry this week by defeating Katie Volynets in the first round. The 17-year-old stunned the American in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Considering Xu's situation on tour, the pressure will be on Linette in this bout. The Pole will be up against an unknown competitor but will still be a favorite to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Magda Linette

