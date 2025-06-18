Complete list of Wimbledon 2025 wildcards: Petra Kvitova gets the nod for maternity comeback, Lois Boisson snubbed after French Open heroics

French Open breakout star Lois Boisson was snubbed for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships as two-time champion Petra Kvitova became the only non-Brit to be awarded a wildcard this year.
The All England Club announced its first list of wildcards for the main draw of the 2025 edition, with eight names listed for the ladies' singles and seven for the gentlemen’s singles.
Unsurprisingly, the list was dominated by Brits as wildcards are only offered on the basis of past performance at Wimbledon or to increase British interest.
Kvitova fell in the former category. The 2011 and 2014 champion will continue her return from maternity, set to play in her second Grand Slam after the French Open. She had exited Paris in the opening round after losing to Viktorija Golubic in three sets.
Boisson, however, will have to play the qualifiers despite being ranked in the top 100. The Frenchwoman was not ranked high enough at the time of the entry deadline and has not been awarded a direct entry into the main draw.
Leading the Brits in the list of ladies’ singles draw are Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage, with teens Hannah Klugman, Mika Stojsaljevic, and Mingge Xu joining them. Heather Watson and Francesco Jones also made the cut.
Former British No. 1 Dan Evans leads the gentlemen’s singles wildcards, which include Jay Clarke, Oliver Crawford, George Loffhagen, Johannus Monday, Jack Pinnington and Henry Searle. One more wildcard into the main draw will be announced later.
Notably, Evans had expressed disinterest in seeking a wildcard entry into the draw, exhibiting confidence to rank enough to make the cut. He, however, is ranked at No. 170, way below the cut-off. In an encouraging development, however, he has scored a top-20 win over Frances Tiafoe in London in the lead-up.
Ladies Singles:
Jodie Burrage
Harriet Dart
Francesca Jones
Hannah Klugman
Petra Kvitova
Mika Stojsaljevic
Heather Watson
Mingge Xu
Gentlemen's singles:
Jay Clarje
Oliver Crawford
Daniel Evans
George Loffhagen
Johannus Monday
Jack Pinnington Jones
Henry Searle
Petra Kvitova looks to find momentum at Wimbledon
Petra Kvitova’s return to tennis after a prolonged maternity leave has seen her go 1-7 in win-loss so far. Her only victory came at the Italian Open, where she beat Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets.
The Czech, however, has been plagued with injury issues and confidence lows. She has been forced to pull out of two tournaments and has lost numerous tight three-setters.
A return to Wimbledon, Kvitova will hope to bring some joy to her. The Czech has had her biggest success at the grasscourt Slam, being one of only two active players (alongside Venus Williams) to have multiple titles to her name.