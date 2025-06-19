Meghan Markle reveals how 'dear friend' Serena Williams' crucial advice helped her deal with relentless negativity 

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently laid bare Serena Williams' role in helping her deal with negativity. Markle and Williams happen to be close friends, and both have been vocal about their close bond over the years.

Markle, a former actress, entrepreneur, and eminent media personality, married Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, back in 2018. The 43-year-old has often faced criticism surrounding her character and ventures, with media scrutiny having further increased after she became a member of the British royal family.

Recently, Meghan Markle featured as a guest on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast. Here, the Duchess of Sussex was asked if she wants to alter the narrative around her to potentially minimize the relentless criticism that tends to come her way from both mainstream and social media platforms.

"Yes. I would ask people to tell the truth. Of course, I’ve gone through those chapters and do a lot of self-work. I go, ‘What’s the why?’ It’s happening for a reason," answered Markle.

She went on to disclose the advice given to her by her friend Serena Williams, a former World No. 1 in both women's singles and doubles tennis and a 23-time singles Major champion. Williams herself has been no stranger to facing criticism. During her playing days, the tennis legend often courted controversy in the media for never shying away from speaking her mind, both on and off the court.

"My dear friend, Serena, she said to me, ‘A lie can’t live forever.’ Eight years is a long time, but it’s not forever," Markle added.

Markle and Williams met for the first time in 2010. Around three years ago, the Duchess of Sussex had reflected on the pair's first meeting and the evolution of their relationship.

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams candidly recalled their maiden meeting in endearing 2022 exchange

Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams appeared on an episode of the Archetypes with Meghan podcast back in 2022. Here, Markle revisited the duo meeting each other for the first time at the 2010 Super Bowl.

"I'd never been it before and then I show up and I see you walking toward someone. I remember thinking, 'Oh my gosh, who is Serena Williams going to talk to?' I looked behind me and when I turned around, you were there right in front of me...We became such fast friends," Markle said.

The tennis legend also chimed in, laying bare how she and Markle have similarities. The Duchess of Sussex also spoke up about how both are often 'mischaracterized'.

"We have a lot in common," Williams added.

"In our friendship, when you have to see things that are mischaracterizing of me, but you experience behind closed doors the pain that I'm going through, and vice versa," Markle responded.

Apart from being friends with Williams, Markle was also a fan of the tennis legend and attended several matches during her playing days. Williams' glorious tennis-playing career came to an emotional end at the 2022 US Open.

