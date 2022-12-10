How did Serena Williams and Meghan Markle became friends? Looking into their friendship timeline

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle are two of the most well-known people on the planet. Since crossing paths more than a decade ago, the two have gone on to become close friends.

Their interactions, both in public and on social media, display a sense of camaraderie and sisterhood. Despite their relatively busy schedules, Williams and Markle have always found time to support each other.

Let's take a look at how their friendship has blossomed over the years:

How did Meghan Markle become friends with Serena Williams?

The duo met for the first time at the Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, which was held in Miami. Four years later, they bumped into each other again at the Super Bowl, this time in New Jersey. They interacted a lot more this time around and got to know each other better.

They took part in a promotional event the day after the 2014 Super Bowl and had a blast at the event. The pair decided to remain in touch, and this meeting would mark the start of their friendship.

Things Serena Williams has said about Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle was a well-known actress in her own right, but once her relationship with Prince Harry became public, she came under immense scrutiny. She faced the wrath of the media and the public alike, often being subjected to racist comments.

Serena Williams endured the same at the start of her career and told Markle to continue being her authentic self.

"You've got to be who you are, Meghan. You can't hide." - Williams' advice to Markle

Williams further stated how good of a person and friend Markle was in 2019 when the latter was subject to constant negative press.

"I didn't know there was negative media out there, any time I see her name attached to anything I don't read it. She couldn't be a better friend to me. Low moments, high moments, she's always there and that's all I want to be to her." - Serena Williams on her friendship with Meghan Markle

Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, during which she spoke about her experiences since joining the Royal family, caused quite a stir. Williams once again defended her friend, hailing her compassionate nature.

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what is means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced." - Williams on Markle

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle's friendship timeline

As stated earlier, the two first met at the 2010 Super Bowl, but it wasn't until 2014 that they cemented their friendship, which also happened at that year's Super Bowl. Markle then became a regular fixture in Williams' tennis matches and witnessed her win the US Open later that year and the Australian Open the next year.

Markle then attended the 2016 New York Fashion Week, during which Williams launched her own clothing line with HSN. The following year, when the tennis icon was pregnant with her first child, Markle stated that she'd be an amazing mother.

Williams was part of the Royal wedding in 2018 when Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry. The 23-time Major champion also made her comeback that year after the birth of her daughter.

Markle was there to cheer her on at Wimbledon. During a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, the Duchess of Sussex wore a chic blazer from Williams' clothing line.

Markle was once again cheering for Williams at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. She also flew to New York for the final of the US Open, during which the former World No. 1 lost to Bianca Andreescu.

Earlier this year, Markle launched her own podcast, with Williams being her first guest. The two talked about their personal and professional lives, along with various other topics.

