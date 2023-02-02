"I can't believe I let that match go" - Serena Williams expresses regret over ending her career after loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at 2022 US Open

Serena Williams announced her decision to retire from tennis in August last year, stating that the 2022 US Open was set to be the final tournament of her illustrious career. While the 23-time singles Grand Slam winner is standing firm with her decision, she recently revealed her mixed emotions about the decision in an interview with CBS.

Unbothered by the lack of matches under her belt, Serena Williams was riding high at the 2022 US Open with victories over Danka Kovinic and then World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit. The 41-year-old, however, played her final professional match in the third round of the 2022 US Open, where she lost to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in a clash that exceeded three hours. The American legend did not go down without a fight and saved as many as five match points in an effort to turn the tide.

Serena Williams has now confessed that she felt low after ending her career in such a way, expressing that she wished to keep winning. In a conversation with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Williams revealed that she was upset about “letting that match go.”

“I was actually not very happy at all. Just because of the result. I was there to keep going and to keep winning,” Williams said, “And yeah, it was more or less like, ‘I can’t believe I let that match go’ more than anything, you know,” she said.

The 41-year old wondered how she could have changed the outcome of the match.

“Obviously, it was a great moment and a great memory and I’ve never felt – I don’t feel like I’ve left anything, but I just felt like, ‘What could I have done better that day?’” she added.

"We need people like me" - Serena Williams on her investment venture

While Serena Williams might be disappointed with how her 2022 US Open run concluded, her many accolades as the 23-time singles Grand Slam champion speak for themselves.

Taking a leave from tennis with a win percentage of 84.6%, the American is barely acquainted with failure. However, “winning” now holds a different meaning for the athlete-turned-businesswoman.

The 41-year-old, who founded venture capital firm “Serena Ventures” in 2014, has now shifted her focus to helping out budding businesses and investing in people of diverse cultures.

“Winning to me is just pick out the best deals to invest in, you know. We need people like me. We need women writing the checks, cause I really am a big believer in like attracts like,” Williams told Gayle King in the interview for CBS Mornings.

