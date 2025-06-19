WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka fumes as she confronts supervisor after opponent's complaints lead to match suspension at Berlin Open

Aryna Sabalenka's opening match at the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open took a controversial turn when play was suspended at the urging of her opponent Rebeka Masarova. The World No. 1 was very unhappy with the ruling as she confronted the supervisor over his decision.

Following her heartbreaking defeat in the French Open final, Sabalenka arrived at the WTA 500 event in Berlin to kick off her grass season. After receiving a bye in the first round, she locked horns with Masarova in her opening match. The Belarusian made a dominant start to the contest by clinching the first set 6-2.

Following the first set, Aryna Sabalenka and Rebeka Masarova were seen speaking to the supervisor at the net, with Masarova complaining that one side of the court was too slippery to compete on. Although the World No. 1 asserted that she was happy to play on that side of the court and hadn't felt "anything strange" about the grass, the supervisor chose to suspend the match overnight.

Trending

Sabalenka, who was evidently frustrated by the decision, questioned the supervisor's ruling and suggested that Masarova was only complaining about the conditions because she was losing the match. The 27-year-old even sent a sarcastic thumbs-up in Masarova's direction.

"So you're stopping the match because she said on that side it's slippery? I just played two games on that side. She's just losing the match," Sabalenka said.

Expand Tweet

The supervisor's decision also proved to be unpopular with the spectators, as boos rained down from the stands while Sabalenka and Masarova left the court.

A look at Aryna Sabalenka's Berlin Open draw

Aryna Sabalenka - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to make a deep run at the 2025 Berlin Open as vital preparation for the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. Having reached the finals of the Australian Open and the French Open this season, the World No. 1 will be hoping to enjoy similar success at the grasscourt Major and even go a step further to clinch her fourth Grand Slam title.

If Sabalenka triumphs over Rebeka Masarova when their match resumes on June 19, she will face the winner of the meeting between Elena Rybakina and Katerina Siniakova in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event.

Aryna Sabalenka could then lock horns with Ons Jabeur in the semifinals, followed by a potential rematch of the French Open final against Coco Gauff. Her other possible opponents for the title clash include Paula Badosa and Amanda Anisimova.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More