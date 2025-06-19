Madison Keys reveals who she would kiss between Nadal, Federer & Djokovic; Emma Raducanu refuses to answer playful question

Madison Keys and Emma Raducanu were both recently asked who they would kiss between Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. While Keys was brave enough to answer the playful question, Raducanu remained silent.

Comedian and writer Josh Berry interviewed several players from both the ATP and WTA tours at the HSBC Championships at London's Queen's Club. Keys and Raducanu were among them. Berry, imitating John McEnroe, playfully asked both women's tennis stars to pick who they would kiss, marry, and kill between Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic.

Reigning Australian Open women's singles champion Madison Keys said she would kiss Rafael Nadal. However, the American didn't reveal who she would marry and kill.

"Oh no! Kiss Rafa...," Keys said. (from 4:22)

Meanwhile, the 2021 US Open women's singles champion Emma Raducanu blatantly refused to answer Berry's question, saying:

"There's now way I'm answering this question, like zero," said Raducanu (from 4:05)

Watch the hilarious exchange between the comedian and the players below:

Both Keys and Raducanu's respective campaigns at the HSBC Championships have ended. The WTA stars mustered deep runs at the WTA 500 grasscourt event, but couldn't go all the way.

Madison Keys reached semifinals of HSBC Championships; Emma Raducanu's campaign was cut short in last eight

Madison Keys at the 2025 HSBC Championships (Source: Getty)

As the No. 2 seed in the women's singles main draw at the 2025 HSBC Championships, Madison Keys received a first-round bye and subsequently got her campaign underway in the second round. In the second round, she easily dispatched Anastasia Zakharova 6-3, 6-2.

The American faced a much more daunting challenge in the third round, as she found herself a set down against fifth-seeded Diana Shnaider. Ultimately, though, Keys recovered, coming out on top with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory. The 30-year-old's run was cut short in the semis, where she was stunned by the tournament's eventual champion, 37-year-old Tatjana Maria.

Emma Raducanu, meanwhile, was unseeded at the event and began her campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 first-round victory against Cristina Bucsa. Next, she registered another convincing 6-4, 6-1 win, this time over Rebecca Sramkova. However, the Brit was no match for No. 1 seed Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals, as the Chinese sensation stormed to a 6-2, 6-4 triumph.

Madison Keys entered the German Open in Berlin following her semifinal disappointment in London. However, the American, who was the No. 7 seed in Berlin, fell to a shock first-round defeat to 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Emma Raducanu was also set to feature at the German Open. Unfortunately for the Brit, a recurrence of a back problem she has been recently experiencing at Queen's Club led to her withdrawing from the event in Berlin. The 22-year-old is expected to compete next at the Lexus Eastbourne Open in the buildup to this year's Wimbledon Championships.

