Martina Navratilova gives her candid opinion on what ex-President Joe Biden's "biggest mistake" was that could have led to Donald Trump's re-election

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has never shied away from expressing her opinions, especially when it comes to politics. She's an active commentator on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the latest developments within the USA as well as across the globe.

Navratilova's opposition to President Donald Trump, both before and after his re-election, is well documented. Political author Don Winslow recently posted on X about former United States Attorney General Merrick Garland not striking while the iron was hot to open an investigation into President Trump's alleged misdeeds.

Winslow opined that had Merrick done his job, President Trump wouldn't have been on the ballot for the 2024 elections. Navratilova concurred with his thought process and added that former President Joe Biden appointing Garland as the Attorney General was his biggest mistake.

"Fact: If Merrick Garland had actually done his job - and not delayed the investigations into Donald Trump for more than a year as the Washington Post investigation clearly revealed - Trump would not have been a candidate in the 2024 Presidential election," Don Winslow posted on X.

"Garland was Biden’s biggest mistake," Martina Navratilova's response to Don Winslow.

A few days prior to this exchange, Navratilova also pointed fingers towards President Trump's fanbase for being involved in a politically charged crime. She alleged that they were behind the shootings of Minnesota lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman, which led to the demise of the former.

Martina Navratilova suspects the hand of President Donald Trump's MAGA base in the shootings of Minnesota politicians

Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon 2024. (Photo: Getty)

The families of Minnesota lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman were the victims of a recent shooting attack, termed as a politically motivated assassination. While Hortman and her husband, Mark, succumbed to their injuries, Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were lucky to survive.

Martina Navratilova took notice of this horrific crime and posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account, calling out President Donald Trump. She also expressed her doubts regarding the involvement of his MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters in this crime.

"MAGA???"

"This is on trump...," Navratilova posted.

Vance Boelter, 57, has been accused of the horrific crime. He was arrested on a farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, after a manhunt for him. He had firearms and a list of 45 elected officials, including Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar, in his car. He faces a bevy of federal and state charges, including first-degree murder.

