Carlos Alcaraz 'kills' Novak Djokovic, 'marries' Rafael Nadal in amusing interaction at Queen's Club, reveals reason for his choice

Carlos Alcaraz recently played the ‘kiss, marry, kill’ game at the ongoing HSBC Championships. The Spanish star was asked to choose between the Big Three for the question, and he came up with an interesting answer.

Ad

The HSBC Championships marks the first grass court outing for Alcaraz and several other tennis stars as they unwind from the action of the French Open and prepare for the Wimbledon Championships. The tournament, which is an ATP and WTA 500 event, features some of the biggest names in tennis fighting it out for the top spot.

Recently, players at the competition engaged in a light-hearted interaction with Josh Berry, as the comedian interviewed them while mimicking tennis legends. One question Berry asked was the infamous ‘kiss, marry, kill’ naming Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic as the three options.

Ad

Trending

In response, Carlos Alcaraz joked,

“I would kill Novak, (for) winning that final of the Olympic Games. I could marry Rafa Nadal.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz happy with his level on grass after opening round win at the HSBC Championships

Alcaraz in action at the HSBC Championships (Image Source: Getty)

For Carlos Alcaraz, the HSBC Championships marks his first time back in action since his enthralling run at the French Open. The Spaniard has enjoyed two strong seasons on the grass, lifting the Wimbledon trophy in both 2023 and 2024.

Ad

On Tuesday, June 17, Alcaraz got his 2025 grass court season off to an impressive start, clinching a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Adam Walton in London.

After the match, Alcaraz expressed his satisfaction with his gameplay, telling media,

“He (Walton) has played a few matches already on grass, so I am going to say that he is a little more experienced this year on grass, coming from a few matches. It is better than no matches in the bag. But I am really happy with the performance I had today. First match, I feel great.”

Ad

“There are obviously a lot of things to improve and a lot of things I have to put into work to feel a bit more comfortable on the grass, but in general, I am happy to get through,” he added.

Up next at the HSBC Championships, Carlos Alcaraz will face-off against compatriot and World No.59 Jaume Munar in his round of 16 battle. Alcaraz leads the duo's head-to-head record 2-1 and will enter the match a strong favorite to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More