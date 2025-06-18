“It’s so humid” - Taylor Townsend highlights conditions in Italy as she competes in 125K event after French Open final run

American tennis player Taylor Townsend recently highlighted the 'hot and humid' 2025 European summer conditions. The 29-year-old recently competed at the WTA 125K Grado event in Italy, where she had to walkover the Round of 32 match against Kaja Juvan.

Before the event in Italy, Townsend featured at the 2025 Roland-Garros in Paris, where she reached the finals of mixed doubles. However, the pair of Townsend and Evan King lost this championship clash in straight sets to Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

Townsend, with her Czech partner Katerina Siniakova, also faced a quarterfinal elimination in the women's doubles events to Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic in the French Open. Amid her European campaign, Townsend recently shared her struggles with the humid summer weather in the place.

In an Instagram story, Townsend shared a video stating that the weather is very humid and her hotel room just has a single window and no AC. She can be heard saying:

"This European summer is about to take me out. I got one window that open up, it's so hot and humid in this room, just need some air man. I am tired of sweating. I am just tired of being hot, just give me a breeze."

Screenshot of Townsend's Instagram story (Image via: Townsend's Instagram@tay_taytownsend)

Townsend, a two-time doubles Grand Slam champion, was recently confirmed for a slot to compete at the 2025 US Open mixed doubles, starting on August 24. She is paired up with her countryman, Ben Shelton, in the tournament.

Taylor Townsend makes her feelings known on her concussion she faced at the Miami Open

Taylor Townsend (Image via: Getty)

Taylor Townsend recently expressed her thoughts on dealing with the concussion she faced during the Miami Open semifinals. She missed events in Rome and Madrid but came back earlier last month to play at the Roland-Garros.

Speaking in an interview, Townsend assured that she has been doing quite well after her comeback and mentioned that she wouldn't be participating in the Roland Garros if she weren't fit. Additionally, she also expressed her disappointment at missing out on the Madrid Open and Italian Open. She said (via Tennis Channel):

"It was a scary situation with the concussion, but I'm doing great. I was just saying like I wouldn't be here if I wasn't okay. So, it was one of the things where I didn't realize like how bad it was until I started like doing tests and like going to the doctor. It was tough to pull out of Madrid and Rome but then it was like, "okay let me just take the proper time to get healthy." (00:57 onwards)

Taylor Townsend has had an impressive 2025 season so far, highlighted by her Australian Open women's doubles major title with Katerina Siniakova. The pair also went on to win the Dubai Tennis Championships after beating Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei in the finals.

