"It's a hard sacrifice I make" - Taylor Townsend reveals real reason why she doesn't bring her son Adyn on tour

Taylor Townsend recently made her feelings known on why she does not travel on tour with her son Adyn Aubrey. The doubles specialist believes that a pro tennis player's life is hard enough logistically, which ultimately leads to her making the "sacrifice" of leaving her son back home.

Townsend has been one of the best players in women's doubles on the WTA Tour over the last few years. The 29-year-old was out of action for a large part of 2022 due to pregnancy, following which she has quickly risen to the top rungs of the women's circuit. The American triumphed in the women's doubles events at the 2024 Wimbledon and the 2025 Australian Open, partnering with the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. She and the Czech No. 1 are currently competing in the quarterfinals of the French Open, where they will face the team of Aleksandra Krunic and Anna Danilina.

Taylor Townsend recently spoke to Tennis Channel about the challenges of traveling from tournament to tournament despite being a mother. The nine-time WTA doubles titlist believes that certain factors, such as eating meals from outside and traveling across multiple time zones make it difficult for the pros to travel with their family. Due to the above reasons, the 29-year-old has made the choice to let her four-year-old son, Adyn Aubrey, stay back home as she doesn't want to disrupt his formative years.

"I mean, for real because this life is not easy. A lot of people ask me, 'Why don’t you travel with him?' I'm like, 'S**t, this is hard for us!' It's really hard for us, I mean we jump time zones going hotel to hotel, new place to new place, week after week, like, living out of a suitcase," Taylor Townsend told Tennis Channel's Prakash Amitraj recently. "No home-cooked meals. You eat out every night, or Uber Eats, or whatever. This is a hard life for us! So it's very difficult for them."

"So I make the sacrifice, personally I'm like, 'I'd rather you have your routine and be home, and have some solid structure.' That's important to me for his development. It's a hard sacrifice that I make but you know, he's a great kid so. I feel like it's paying off and like I said, I just pray that he knows why I'm doing it and you know, I'm working to build a better life for us later down the road," she added.

Taylor Townsend has also done well on the WTA Tour in singles recently

Taylor Townsend retrieves a ball at the French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

While Taylor Townsend continues to focus on her doubles exploits, the American has recorded respectable results in singles over the last year. Last August, she achieved her career-high singles ranking of 49 following a surprise quarterfinal run at the Canadian Open.

The then-28-year-old also reached the Round of 32 at the Miami Open in March, after a tough start to her 2025 season. More recently, she qualified for the main draw of the singles competition at this year's French Open before losing to Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round in straight sets.

