Taylor Townsend shares inside look at struggles of living in Europe as she battles the heat & insects amid grass season

Taylor Townsend shared the struggles of living in Europe without AC and dodging insects with a mosquito racket, as she gears up for the grass season. Townsend was last seen in action at the French Open, competing in the singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Taylor Townsend had a successful campaign in the recently concluded Roland Garros. Though her singles run ended in the first round, her partnership with Katerina Siniakova shone through, and the pair reached the quarterfinals in the women's doubles. Townsend and Evan King advanced to the finals of mixed doubles but narrowly missed the title to Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

As she gears up for the grass season, Townsend recently took to her Instagram stories to share her struggles of dealing with European weather and living in a room with flying visitors.

Taylor Townsend shared a video of herself sitting by the window with a mosquito racket, ready to attack the flies as they enter. Hilariously sharing how it has become a lifestyle and would help her in her volleys on the grass court, she said:

"I take this seriously. This is a lifestyle, you know, so I'm posted in front of the window sitting here with this. I dare y'all to come in here. I will not be hot. I will not suffer. I'm about, I think I'm about six, seven deep so far today. I'm getting better. I'm getting quicker. I think they're telling their friends to not come here, so I'm really posting right here, like, waiting, watching. This is my practice for my volleys for the grass court."

Her caption read:

"Survival by any means in Europe with no AC. The little whip sound took me out."

Townsend shares her story of adjusting to a new lifestyle; Instagram - @tay_taytownsend

The following story featured a fly sitting on her lap as the two-time major title winner prepared to hit it, captioning:

"See yall see im not exaggerating"

Townsend deals with insects inside her room; Instagram - @tay_taytownsend

Townsend won the 2025 Australian Open doubles title, her career-first in Melbourne with Siniakova.

Taylor Townsend recently posted her achievement story after embracing motherhood

Townsend and Siniakova at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 15 - (Source: Getty)

Taylor Townsend, who entered the top 100 in doubles in 2016, has forged an impressive career. She found major success after welcoming her son Adyn Aubrey in 2021. The following year, she made the French Open final, claimed the WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati, and reached No. 5.

She lifted the Wimbledon doubles title in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2025, all alongside nurturing her son. In a recent Instagram post, she shared pictures with the laurels and paired them with a strong caption, reading:

"These are all the trophies I’ve won since coming back from having AJ(I’m missing 3 from this year)! Never forget all you have been through to get to where you are! I’m HER!! Keep going. Keep pushing. Keep believing. Keep knowing who you are!"

Taylor Townsend's post received praise from fellow pro players Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff.

