Coco Gauff & Naomi Osaka send their love to Taylor Townsend as American celebrates post-maternity tennis achievements with adorable update

Taylor Townsend has celebrated tennis achievements, despite a disappointing French Open where the doubles specialist failed to pick up a trophy. The American is ranked No. 2 in the WTA's doubles rankings, and her playing partner, Katerina Siniakova, is ranked No. 1.

Townsend reached the final of the mixed doubles alongside Evan King, but the pair lost 4-6, 2-6, to third seeds Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. Despite being seeded one, Townsend and Siniakova were beaten in the last eight of the women's doubles by Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic.

Undeterred, Townsend used her Instagram page to celebrate her recent achievements. In March 2021, she gave birth to her son Adyn Aubrey, but has still managed to win trophies as a mother. Since becoming a mum, Townsend had won two Major doubles titles, at Wimbledon in 2024 and Melbourne in 2025, and two WTA 1000 titles (Cincinnati 2024, and Dubai 2025).

Townsend posted her achievements on Instagram and received responses from two other Grand Slam champions, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka. Townsend posted:

"These are all the trophies I’ve won since coming back from having AJ(I’m missing 3 from this year)! Never forget all you have been through to get to where you are! I’m HER!! Keep going. Keep pushing. Keep believing. Keep knowing who you are!"

Coco Gauff, fresh from her extraordinary victory at the French Open, immediately responded, recognising the difficulty in Townsend's achievements. The two tennis icons are good friends, and Gauff simply wrote:

"Harddd"

Enter caption Taylor Townsend IG Story | Source: Taylor Townsend Instagram/@tay_taytownsend

Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka also acknowledged Townsend. The Japanese former World No. 1 also responded with a one-word message:

"OKAY"

Taylor Townsend IG Story | Source: Taylor Townsend Instagram/@tay_taytownsend

Townsend often posts heartwarming photos of Adyn Aubrey on her social media platforms. She also often talks about how much she misses her son on tour.

Taylor Townsend's injury in early 2025 allowed her to spend more time with her son

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Townsend was injured during the tournament in Miami in March and was able to spend time with Adyn Aubrey at home. When it came time for the American to rejoin the tour, she posted an endearing message to her son on Instagram before leaving, writing:

"ADYN, I am so proud of you. These last two months with you has been so fullfiling and incredible. Always remember… No matter how faraway I am, I am Always with you! I love you to the moon, Stars, and above Love, Mommy."

Townsend and Siniakova are the defending champions at Wimbledon. They defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in last year's final, 7-6(5), 7-6(1). Townsend will be confident of adding to her post-maternity trophy haul in England.

