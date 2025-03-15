Coco Gauff sends heartfelt message to Taylor Townsend’s son Adyn as he celebrates 4th birthday

Coco Gauff took a moment to celebrate a special occasion in the life of fellow American tennis player Taylor Townsend's son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson. Gauff, who just completed her singles run at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, posted a heartfelt birthday message for Adyn as he celebrated his fourth birthday on March 14, 2025.

Ad

Townsend, who had also been playing at Indian Wells in doubles, joined her son for his special day once she finished her tournament campaign. The former US Open doubles finalist celebrated the moment with a heartwarming Instagram post full of happy flashes of Adyn's birthday celebrations.

Among the highlights was a clip of the birthday boy on her lap playing with a toy dinosaur while another showed him belting out confidently in a karaoke session. Townsend also added a photo with Adyn from the day he was born and accompanied the post with a loving caption:

Ad

Trending

"Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my son, my everything, and my ultimate blessing!"

Ad

Gauff, who had her own birthday just a day earlier, commented on Townsend's social media post, saying:

"Happy Birthday 😍😍"

Screengrab of Coco Gauff's comment on Taylor Townsend's Instagram post/@tay_taytownsend

In other news, Taylor Townsend also gave her followers a glimpse of her son Adyn Aubrey Johnson's pre-birthday celebration with his grandparents before his fourth birthday. On Instagram, Townsend posted a heartwarming picture of Adyn eagerly opening gifts with his grandparents.

Ad

A look at Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend's performance at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

In Picture: Coco Gauff in action during the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff has just completed her stint at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. With the third seeding, she received a first-round bye before defeating Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in the second round. The American then defeated the 29th-seeded Maria Sakkari to proceed to the Round of 16, where she lost to Belinda Bencic in a three-setter, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

Ad

Meanwhile, Taylor Townsend competed in the doubles with Katerina Siniakova. The top-seeded team rushed through the event, defeating others like Giuliana Olmos/Ulrikke Eikeri, Beatriz Haddad Maia/Laura Siegemund, and eighth-seeded Sofia Kenin/Lyudmyla Kichenok and reaching the semifinals.

Their campaign was concluded with a 4-6, 6-4, 8-10 loss to Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs. Townsend's campaign in singles was concluded in the second round of qualification when she fell to Varvara Lepchenko.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback