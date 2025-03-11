Taylor Townsend gushes over son Adyn’s early birthday celebrations with his grandparents while she competes at Indian Wells

Taylor Townsend gave fans a glimpse of her son Adyn Aubrey Johnson's pre-birthday celebrations with his grandparents. Before turning four on March 14, 2025, the US tennis superstar uploaded a touching photo of her son opening gifts at his grandparents' place.

Townsend is currently playing in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. With her son away at home receiving quality time from family, Townsend is devoted to her doubles campaign with Katerina Siniakova. The first seed in the competition, the team has been sweeping through opponents such as Giuliana Olmos/Ulrikke Eikeri and Beatriz Haddad Maia/Laura Siegemund to reach the quarterfinals.

The photo uploaded on Townsend's Instagram stories featured Adyn's joy as he enjoyed his early celebrations. Accompanying the photo, Townsend shared a caption:

"Baby boy having early bday celebrations with the grandparents."

Screengrab of Taylor Townsend's Instagram story (@tay_taytownsend)

Townsend and Siniakova are scheduled to play the eighth-seeded duo of Sofia Kenin and Lyudmyla Kichenok on Wednesday, March 12. However, Townsend's singles run was ended after a bruising defeat to Varvara Lepchenko in the second round of qualifiers.

Townsend's 2025 campaign has already been a rollercoaster ride. She began the year on a high note when she won her second Grand Slam doubles title with Siniakova and subsequently won another title at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Though she has been successful in doubles, she has not made much headway in singles competition.

Taylor Townsend reflected on how motherhood has transformed her perspective on life

In Picture: Taylor Townsend during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Source: Getty)

At the 2023 US Open, Taylor Townsend shared how motherhood has reshaped her outlook on life. She joked that parenting can be overwhelming, making one want to pull their hair out. Townsend shared she once sought control over everything but has learned to embrace life’s unpredictability.

"I think like being a parent makes you want to pull your hair out (laughter). I think it's more so, like, learning and understanding when to push. Basically to understand that most of the time, like, you want to be in control but you're not in control, so you can control what you can, and what you can't you got to let go," Townsend said in a press conference.

Taylor Townsend shared that motherhood has given her a new perspective, reignited her love for tennis, and boosted her confidence on the court.

