"Being a parent makes you want to pull your hair out" - Taylor Townsend on the perspective motherhood has given her

American sensation Taylor Townsend caused one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 US Open so far by beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6(1), 7-5 in the second round. This was her second top-20 victory of the year, after defeating world number three Jessica Pegula at the Italian Open in May.

Interestingly, Townsend, who currently sits at the 132nd spot in the WTA rankings, managed to secure the very last direct entry into the main draw. She is aiming for her maiden Grand Slam title at her home Slam.

Taylor Townsend attended a press conference after her second-round encounter and discussed the perspective motherhood has given her. She welcomed her son into the world on March 14, 2021, and named him Adyn Aubrey Johnson.

With a touch of humor, the American quipped that motherhood often makes you want to pull your hair out. She added that despite the desire to be in control, she has come to accept that she is not entirely in charge most of the time.

"I think like being a parent makes you want to pull your hair out (laughter). I think it's more so, like, learning and understanding when to push. Basically to understand that most of the time, like, you want to be in control but you're not in control, so you can control what you can, and what you can't you got to let go," Townsend said.

Taylor Townsend added that motherhood has given her a new perspective, through which she has rediscovered her love for tennis. She has also gained faith in her own playing ability.

"But motherhood has given me a different perspective, more so towards the game. I really have fallen back in love not only with the sport but with the process. For the longest time I was like, I know I can, I know I can, I know I can. But really now I truly believe, like, I'm a top player. Being able to have matches like these and days like these, it shows me that I'm there," Townsend said.

Taylor Townsend will take on Karolina Muchova in the third round

Taylor Townsend pictured at the 2023 US Open.

Taylor Townsend is set to face Karolina Muchova in the third round at the 2023 US Open, marking their first-ever encounter in a WTA Tour match.

When asked about her match against Muchova, the American expressed her admiration for the Czech. Townsend also stated that facing someone for the first time is always difficult.

"That's a challenge. Yeah, I really respect her as a player. Again, she's one of the ones, such a nice person off the court, and I respect the journey. Everyone has their ups and downs," Taylor Townsend said.

"I'm looking forward to the matchup. We've never played before. It's always tough when you haven't played someone because you're kind of figuring each other out. So, yeah, I'm excited for the matchup. Hope you guys enjoy," she added.