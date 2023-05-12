American tennis player Taylor Townsend made a stunning comeback in her tennis career by achieving her biggest victory yet at the 2023 Italian Open. Townsend defeated compatriot Jessica Pegula 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round of the tournament, which was also the tournament's first upset.

The victory propelled her to World No. 131 from 168 in the WTA live rankings, marking her second top-10 victory. This is only the second top-10 victory of the American’s career, the first coming against Simona Halep at the 2019 US Open.

Townsend dedicated her win to her son Adyn Aubrey Johnson, mentioning that thinking of him helped calm her nerves and settle down. She admitted that everything she does is for her son, and she hopes he was watching the match.

In a conversation with Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj, Townsend admitted to having butterflies as she stepped onto the court. At that moment, the 27-year-old thought about her baby boy, which calmed her nerves.

“It was actually crazy because when I was walking on the court, and there were cameras in my face, I was thinking, ‘Hi AJ,’” she said. “It was one of those moments where I was feeling butterflies. Just thinking about him at that moment. Kind of made me settle down.”

Townsend also admitted she cherishes these moments more, as they show her hard work is paying off. The 27-year-old also admitted she hoped her son AJ was watching.

“Everything I do, and these moments are so worth it because it shows the hard work that I am doing, it's paying off. I'm making it count,” said Townsend. “I hope that he's watching 'Hi baby, I love you so much.'"

"It's really special for me, and I value and cherish these moments right here. Cuz this is what it's for, this is what I was working for. This is what I've been working for, and I'm not done yet. This is just the beginning.”

Taylor Townsend's victory over Jessica Pegula leaves Brad Gilbert amazed

Former Andre Agassi and Andy Murray coach Brad Gilbert was amazed by Taylor Townsend’s second-round victory over Jessica Pegula at the 2023 Italian Open. The ESPN tennis analyst took to Twitter to voice his feelings.

“Just seeing live scores wow (star-eyed emoji) what a win for Taylor Townsend taking out Jpeg (Jessica Pegula), interesting she now has 3-1 H2H,” he tweeted.

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation just seeing live scores wow 🤩 what a win for Taylor Townsend taking out Jpeg, interesting she now has 3-1 H2H

Taylor Townsend is experiencing one of the best weeks of her career. The American broke into the top 10 of WTA's doubles rankings on Monday, reaching a career-high of World No. 6 with partner Leylah Fernandez.

Townsend will face China’s Wang Xiyu next, in the third round of the 2023 Italian Open, on Saturday, May 13.

